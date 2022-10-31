Notre Dame Latest Bowl Projections See Some Movement After Win Over Syracuse

Notre Dame went on the road this past weekend and registered an upset victory over then 16th-ranked Syracuse. The victory improved Notre Dame to 5-3 and there are just four games remaining in the season. Notre Dame certainly has several games that will shake up their bowl placement, but the win over Syracuse did cause some movement.

Notre Dame's most popular bowl projection remains the Holiday Bowl, where multiple projections have the Irish slated to play the 12th-ranked Utah Utes. Mark Schlabach of ESPN and CollegeFootballNews.com are two examples of this projection.

Notre Dame has faced the Utes just once, a game the Irish won 28-3 back in 2010. Utah is coming off back-to-back wins over USC and Washington State.

The Gator Bowl is also a popular place that Notre Dame finds itself projected. Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has the Irish slated to play Arkansas in the Gator Bowl while Athlon Sports has the Irish slated to play Kentucky.

Notre Dame has never played Arkansas or Kentucky, although the Irish were expected to play the Razorbacks in 2020 prior to the Covid-19 issues causing teams to change their scheduling. The teams are currently slated to play during the 2025 and 2028 seasons, with the first game being in Fayetteville and the second being in South Bend.

Notre Dame was projected to the Pinstripe Bowl by Kyle Bonagura of ESPN. His opponent was intriguing, with Purdue being the projected opponent. Notre Dame and Purdue have played 85 times throughout their history, with the Irish holding a 59-26-2 advantage. The two teams have not, however, ever met in a bowl game.

