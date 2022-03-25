Notre Dame Football Pro Day - Live Updates and Analysis

The Irish Breakdown team is at Notre Dame's Pro Day and has all the latest results

Notre Dame is hosting its Pro Day ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. It's the last chance for Notre Dame prospects to work out in front of NFL teams. Irish Breakdown is there and will have live results and analysis of the event.

Current Notre Dame players and former players will be working out for teams.

30 of the 32 NFL teams are in attendance according to Andrew Groover. The only two teams not in attendance are the Atlanta Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks.

Here are the latest updates:

BROAD JUMP RESULTS

Isaiah Pryor - 10'1"

Asmar Bilal - 9'9"

Donte Vaughn - 9'9"

Jonathan Doerer - 9'6"

Jonathan Jones - 9'6"

Kurt Hinish - 9'0"

Cain Madden - 8'7"

Broad jump results for Notre Dame players from the NFL Scouting Combine:

Kevin Austin - 11'0"

Kyle Hamilton - 10'11"

Kyren Williams - 9'8"

Jack Coan - 9'7"

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa - 9'7"

VERTICAL JUMP RESULTS

Drew White - 35"

Donte Vaughn - 35"

Asmar Bilal - 35"

Kurt Hinish - 27"

Isaiah Pryor - 30.5"



Vertical jump results for Notre Dame players from the NFL Scouting Combine:



Kevin Austin - 39"

Kyle Hamilton - 38"

Jack Coan - 33"

Kyren Williams - 32"

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa - 29"

40-YARD DASH RESULTS (Unofficial)

As official times become available we will update them.

Donte Vaughn - 4.59

Kyle Hamilton - 4.63

Isaiah Pryor - 4.63

Kyren Williams - 4.65

Jonathan Jones - 4.66

Asmar Bilal - 4.81

Kurt Hinish - 5.03

Cain Madden - 5.69



Notre Dame is reporting that the "official" time for Kyren Williams was a 4.54 and Kyle Hamilton was a 4.56.

