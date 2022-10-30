Marcus Freeman Discusses The Notre Dame Victory Over Syracuse

Notre Dame (5-3) earned its second road win over a ranked opponent yesterday when the Fighting Irish whipped Syracuse by a 41-24 score. The Orange came into the matchup ranked 16th in the nation, but the Irish controlled the action from start to finish.

Following the game head coach Marcus Freeman discussed the team's impressive victory over Syracuse.

Freeman talked quite a bit about the ability of his team to run the football, and how that is the identity of his team. Here's a snippet of his remarks on the offense:

"It's been the plan since probably Cal .... to try to establish the run game. We have to, we've got to. That's our identity right now, and our receivers are stepping up, you saw Deion Colzie making some big plays, and there was a couple wide outs that all stepped up. But right now our identity is the ability to run the ball, and then when given the opportunity to throw it, we'll throw it."

Freeman also discussed his team improving since its most recent loss.

"I think it's just the urgency we have as a program to improve. It's not stay the course, it's fix the course, fix the mistakes that we're seeing in practice and we're seeing in games. There has to be a sense of urgency from the top down to make sure that we're correcting everything that we're seeing on film."

Here is a quote from Freeman about the performance of Colzie, who got his most extensive playing time of the season.

"I'm proud of him because it's a reflection of practice. Everything I keep saying is you build confidence in practice, and he had a great week of practice. For him to go out and have a couple of catches and make some plays and get a little bit more playing time, it reinforces the things I say in that, 'Hey, practice is so important, and what we do in practice will get you those opportunities in a game."

You can hear the rest of his remarks in the video above.

