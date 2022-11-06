Marcus Freeman Talks Benjamin Morrison, Offensive Line Domination, Punt Block In Clemson Win

NOTRE DAME, IND – Marcus Freeman has said all along that he wants his Notre Dame football team to be an “O-line and D-line" driven team. Sometimes that’s worked out (see wins over ranked opponents North Carolina, BYU and Syracuse) and sometimes it hasn’t.

Saturday night, Freeman’s vision of his program came to full fruition in Notre Dame’s 35-14 drubbing of 4th-ranked Clemson. Behind its road-grading offensive line (and aided for a majority of the evening by two, three and even four tight ends), the Fighting Irish ran the ball down the throat of the No. 7 rushing defense in the nation.

The Fighting Irish rushed for 263 yards, with Logan Diggs (114) and Audric Estime (104) both topping the 100-yard mark.

"I don't want to say we physically dominated them, but we knew going into it, that we had to run the ball,” Freeman remarked after his first win over a top-5 team. "You look at every game that we have won, I think we rushed the ball 40 plus times. That's been our backbone. We knew this (Clemson) defensive line was special, but we couldn't shy away from our strength. It was a challenge to our offensive line, to our quarterback, our running backs. But you know what? I think at some point during the game their confidence rose and they said, listen, we can block anybody in the country, and they showed they could do that tonight.”

Notre Dame has rushed for at least 223 yards in five of its last six games and is now averaging 195 rushing yards per game. The total is the most the Tigers have allowed since Louisville ran for 273 in 2016 with Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson at quarterback. Meanwhile, the Irish defense held Clemson to just 90 yards on the ground.

Back To The Block Party

Notre Dame scored the first points of the night when Jordan Botelho came up with the sixth punt block of the season at the end of Clemson’s first offensive series. The ball fluttered in the air and into the waiting arms of Prince Kollie, who returned it for a 17-yard score.

Botelho’s block is his first of the season and the fourth in the last three games for Brian Mason’s unit.

"That group did it again,” Freeman proclaimed. "Kudos to Coach Mase and his hard work and preparation. I challenged that group yesterday. I said, listen, you won't surprise anybody. Everybody in the country knows you're coming after a punt. When you find ways to execute and you find ways to play with relentless effort, it doesn't matter if a team knows you're coming after a punt or not. That's why I'm so happy for this group. Everybody knows we're coming after punts. For them to go out and be able to execute, we're not tricking anybody. It's about the way we teach it and the way they go out and they execute, and today as of great job by the punt block unit.”

Defensive Domination

The Fighting Irish defense has had its ups and downs this season, but Saturday’s performance against Clemson was an ascension. Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was 27 for 39 for just 191 yards and the Tigers ran the ball for just 90 yards on 25 carries (3.6 YPC). The net result was 281 yards, with 150 of those yards coming on a total of 21 plays on two late touchdown drives when the result of the game had long been determined.

"(It) took a lot of pressure off them to start the game; go up 7-nothing after a punt block, offense kind of ran the ball a little bit, had a couple punts,” Freeman stated. “Then to go up and score before the half ... to go up 14-nothing in that middle eight period, and it was huge. Now as the defense continues to force Clemson to punt, the offense doesn't feel that pressure. We have to score. Our defense came up huge today. Again, I'm proud. They have done a really good job all year. I'm proud of that group and those coaches.”

A Star Is Born

Cornerback Benjamin Morrison has been one of, if not THE best freshman player for Notre Dame this season. The rookie cover man took his game to another level under the bright lights of the prime time game at Notre Dame Stadium against the Tigers.

Morrison had seven tackles, a pass breakup and two interceptions. His first was a pick at the 14-yard line off freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik. The second came on the very next Tiger drive when he spun his head around in time to grab a DJ Uiagalelei pass. He quickly found his high-end gear and raced 96 yards for his first career touchdown.

"Just a mentally tough kid,” Freeman said of Morrison. "(He) got a (pass interference) called against him and comes back and gets an interception; and got a ball caught on him and then comes back and gets a pick six. Credit to his parents. He has a special set of parents. Dad played in the NFL for a while, but also he is a minister and helps him spiritually and mentally stay in the right mindset. His mother is just an incredible woman that has raised a couple gymnasts and it's, to me, a reflection of his upbringing. He's an ultimate competitor that doesn't get shaken. It's really uncommon for a freshman to be like that.”

