Marcus Freeman Talks Loss To Ohio State, Need To Finish Better

Notre Dame competed against Ohio State but it wasn't enough, and Marcus Freeman's squad ultimately fell short against the Buckeyes. The Fighting Irish lost 21-10, and following the game Freeman talked about the loss, with a focus on his team's need to finish better.

Here are some of the comments from Freeman after the loss.

On his takeaway from the game:

"We've got a good football team, (but) we've got to learn how to finish, and that's what I just told them. You can't be surprised when all of a sudden, it's in 10-7 ball game midway through the third quarter against a really, really good football team; don't be surprised. That's got to be the expectation for this group. Now we have to learn to finish."

On Tyler Buchner:

"I was pleased with (Tyler). The biggest thing I'm pleased with is zero turnovers. He got hit a couple of times and hurt his ankle a little bit, and he continued to be tough and continued to run the ball. He continued to try to throw the ball where he wanted to throw it, and he's going to be a really good football player and a great leader for us as we moved forward."

On finishing:

"They battled the entire game .... We didn't execute late in the game when we had to, we didn't execute the way we needed to. We had a challenge to win the fourth quarter, we didn't win the fourth quarter. They scored with 13 seconds left in (the) third and they scored at the end of the fourth, and we didn't respond, and we didn't keep them out of the end zone. .... So, we've got to finish. We've got to be able to finish and execute in the fourth quarter.

