Sources: Notre Dame Linebacker Marist Liufau Out With An Injury

Notre Dame junior linebacker Marist Liufau was injured in practice and will be out for a significant amount of time according to sources

According to multiple sources Notre Dame will be without linebacker Marist Liufau for the foreseeable future after he injuring his lower body in yesterday's practice. One source said it was a foot, another did not specify what the injury was but confirmed he would be out for some time. One source noted this could be a season-ending injury but that seems a bit premature at this time.

Liufau made 22 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss last season as a redshirt freshman. A part of the rotation last fall, Liufau was in the midst of a great camp that saw him seize hold of the starting Will linebacker job. His athleticism and versatility had made him a weapon that Notre Dame coaches were very excited to use this season.

With Liufau out there will now be a two-week battle for the starting Will linebacker spot. Last year's returner, Shayne Simon, has been behind Liufau and junior JD Bertrand for much of fall camp. Simon struggled much of last season and was passed up by other players, but this injury means he and Bertrand will battle for a starting role.

Bertrand has been a pleasant surprise in fall camp after having an outstanding spring. The question now is will he be able to do enough to lock down the starting role over Simon after the Georgia native registered just seven tackles last season in what was mostly a special teams role.

