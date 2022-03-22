Mel Kiper Jr. Remains Extremely High On Kyle Hamilton In Latest Mock Draft

Kyle Hamilton went No. 2 overall in the latest mock draft from ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

Draft analyst all over continue to over-react to Kyle Hamilton's Combine performance, which fell below expectations. That is not the case for Mel Kiper Jr., who has the elite Notre Dame safety going No. 2 overall to the Detroit Lions in his latest mock draft.

"Pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux will be in play here, but the top offensive tackles aren't an option; the Lions are set with Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell. There's more risk with Thibodeaux than I'd like for a No. 2 pick, because there's no guarantee he'll grow into his immense upside. I'd prefer a safer pick here, and I've come around to the fit of Hamilton in Detroit, which my guy Todd McShay has pushed for a little bit.

"Hamilton is a playmaking safety in a 6-foot-4 frame who would immediately raise the ceiling of a defense that has struggled for years. He can play in the box, out of the slot and as a center fielder. Normally I'd say this is too high for a safety, but Hamilton is a unique and special defender. Detroit brought back safety Tracy Walker, but he could play with Hamilton." - Kiper Jr.

Detroit already has a number of former Notre Dame players on the roster. That list includes Romeo Okwara, Julian Okwara, Jalen Elliott, Tommy Kraemer, Brock Wright and Scott Daly.

Hamilton finished his Notre Dame career with 138 tackles, 16 pass break ups and eight interceptions. He picked off three passes in 2021 despite playing just over six games before he went down with an injury in Notre Dame's 31-16 win over USC.

If Hamilton does in fact go No. 2 it would be just the second time in history that a safety was drafted that high. The last time it happened was back in 1991 when former UCLA safety Eric Turner was picked by the Browns at the No. 2 slot.

Notre Dame hasn't had a defensive back taken in the first round since 2012 when former Irish star Harrison Smith was picked No. 29 overall by the Minnesota Vikings.

