    •
    December 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    Michael Mayer and Kyle Hamilton Named Associated Press All-Americans

    Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and tight end Michael Mayer were named Associated Press All-Americans
    Author:

    Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and tight end Michael Mayer were selected to the Associated Press All-American teams.

    Hamilton was named second team All-American by the Associated Press and Mayer made the third team.

    Hamilton, a junior, only played in seven games this season after injuring his knee against USC. He won't return for the Fiesta Bowl game against Oklahoma State on Jan. 1. He is opting instead to prepare for the NFL draft, where he’ll likely be the first safety selected.

    Hamilton finished the season with 34 tackles, two tackles for losses, four pass breakups and three interceptions.

    Hamilton was also named first team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America and a first team All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation.

    Mayer has a team-leading 64 catches for 768 yards with five touchdowns this season as a sophomore. Mayer was an All ACC third-team selection in 2020 to go with a number of Freshman All-American honors.

    Nine players that Notre Dame played against were selected for the AP team.

    Purdue wide receiver David Bell and Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner were named to the first team. Jahmyr Gibbs, a sophomore at Georgia Tech, was named to the second team as an all-purpose player. Jermaine Johnson, an edge rusher for Florida State, made the second team for defense as did Leo Chenal, a junior linebacker, at Wisconsin. Coby Bryant, a cornerback from Cincinnati was also selected for the second team.

    Josh Seltzner, a guard at Wisconsin, made the third team and so did Drake London, a wide receiver for USC. George Karlaftis, a junior defensive end from Purdue, also made the third team. Kolby Harvell-Peel, a defensive back for Oklahoma State, was another addition to the third team.

