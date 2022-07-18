Michael Mayer Named To Maxwell Award Watch List

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer is considered one of the nation's best tight ends heading into the 2022 season, and the latest preseason honor for the talented junior is his placement on the 2022 Maxwell Award Watch List.

Mayer is one of 85 players on the list for the award that goes to the nation's best college football player, regardless of position. The majority of the list, however, is made up of quarterbacks and running backs. 42 of the players on the list are quarterbacks and 26 are running backs. Mayer is one of just two tight ends on the list.

The Notre Dame tight end has been an impact player in each of his first two seasons on campus. As a freshman Mayer set Notre Dame records for a tight end when he hauled in 42 catches for 450 yards. A year later Mayer set the Notre Dame single season records for a tight end with 71 catches for 840 yards, and he tied the single season record with seven receiving touchdowns.

Mayer is a massive player with underrated athleticism. He'll be the focal point of the Notre Dame pass game in 2022, and we'll learn if the Irish coaches expand his role in this area. As a sophomore he also showed growth as a blocker, something that is expected to be an even greater strength in his junior campaign.

Expect Mayer to become a favorite target of Notre Dame's quarterbacks this season.

