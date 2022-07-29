Michael Mayer Named To Walter Camp Award Watch List

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer continues to earn a great deal of preseason recognition, and the latest was his placement on the Walter Camp Award Watch List. Mayer was one of 52 players to be named to the list for the award that goes to the nation's best player, regardless of position. It's one of the few awards that can go to a player on offense or defense and is not position specific.

Mayer has had a prolific first two seasons at Notre Dame, and he's poised for a monster junior campaign. The Kentucky native set Notre Dame tight end records for a tight end when he hauled in 42 passes for 450 yards as a true freshman (2020). His outstanding first-year performance resulted in Mayer earning Freshman All-American honors.

He was even better as a sophomore, and Mayer continued to break Notre Dame single season receiving records for a tight end. Mayer set single season tight end marks with 71 receptions and 840 receiving yards. He also tied for the single season touchdown mark with seven. Mayer did this despite missing the Virginia Tech game with an injury.

Mayer has also been named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, the John Mackey Award Watch List and the Maxwell Award Watch List.

The Walter Camp Award was first handed out in 1967, and Notre Dame players have won it on four different occasions, which is tied for second most all-time.

Notre Dame's first recipient of the Walter Camp Award was actually a tight end, and that was former Irish star Ken MacAfee, who won it back in 1977. Wide receiver Tim Brown won the award in 1987 and three years later it was won by another wideout, Raghib "Rocket" Ismail. Linebacker Manti Te'o was the last Notre Dame player to win the honor, which came in 2012.

