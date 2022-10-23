Michael Mayer Talks About Notre Dame's Win Over UNLV

Notre Dame got back on track with a convincing 44-21 victory over UNLV. One of the stars of the game was junior tight end Michael Mayer. The Kentucky native hauled in six passes for 115 yards and a touchdown.

After the game Mayer discussed the Irish victory over the Rebels.

Here are Mayer's full remarks:

On His Acrobatic Downfield Catch

"I don't think I saw the ball to be honest. I kind of stuck out my hand and hoped for the best. That's a route me and Drew (Pyne) practiced a lot, we've repped a lot in practice. Those type of throws, it's just one of those things where it's kind of just like, all right, it's me against the linebacker. Drew knows there's a pretty good chance, if he kind of throws that thing up, I'm going to catch it. He believed in me and he threw it up there, and I found a way to catch it. It was a cool play. I haven't seen it yet, but I'm pumped to watch it."

Was It His Best Catch

"I got to watch it first. I mean, I was kind of all over the place out there. Sometimes I just don't really remember things. There's some catches and stuff. So I've got to watch it. I'll get an answer for you later on, but it's up there for sure. There's no doubt."

On Logan Diggs

"We've always known he could do this. He's a hard runner, downhill. Number one, the O-line did a fantastic job today creating holes for him, body on body, that type of thing. I just think Logan's kind of taken on this role, and he's kind of perfected it in a sense, and he's been practicing it a ton all camp, all season long.

"It's kind of finally showing now in the middle of the season. So I think it's just we've got to keep giving him the ball. He had a tremendous day today, and he's just got to keep that positive mindset. I think we've just got to keep giving him the ball and giving him opportunities. Me and the other tight ends and the O-line just got to keep blocking."

On Mitchell Evans' Touchdown

"Yeah, we repped it a bunch during the week. We ran it on third and one or maybe fourth and one, and we ran it, and he got it, and we pulled it out of the woodwork to run it again on the 1 yard line. I wasn't expecting that one, but I was like, hey, let's go. That was a cool moment for him. He had a little injury. He just got back. Very cool moment for him scoring in a game like this second game back. Tight ends got a few injuries, but we're still rolling. We still got some good players."

Getting Home-Field Advantage Back

"Just have to keep winning at home. I don't know if there's anything else I can say. To get that feeling back, we have to keep winning at home. We'll never get that feeling back if we keep losing at home. It was a point of emphasis all season long that we can't lose at home.

"Obviously that's not the way it's been, but take this momentum and kind of take it for the next home game, because we're going to need it. Nobody likes losing at home. Nobody. Nobody in that locker room likes to lose at home. Nobody in that locker room likes to lose at all. We're trying our best. We're pouring our hearts out on that field. We never want to let these fans down, let this community down, and lose at home."

Picking Up Pyne

"I know Drew pretty well. I know when he's down. I know when he's up. I know when he's in the middle. I know when he needs a slap on the butt to say, let's go; we're still in this thing. Let's drive down the field. Let's go score. I think it's important because he does get down sometimes, and I think he does need some people to lift him up sometimes.

"That's why I'm there. The other captains on the team are there for him. I know Coach Freeman is, Coach Rees, and it's just about lifting him up and giving him confidence because we need our quarterback to have confidence. He had confidence today, and we need to keep that rolling."

Tight End Injuries, Moving Forward

"Holden (Staes) is a great player. He's going to be a great player. He needs to gain a little bit of weight, probably put 10, 15, 20 more pounds on him and block those big dudes in the box. I'm sitting at 260 right now. I think he's sitting at about 230, 235. He knows that. We were talking about it the other day, laughing about it.

"This off-season is a big off-season for him because next season is a huge season for him. I was telling him, just take the off-season very seriously, gain some weight, get a little bit faster, a little bit quicker on your feet. Holden is going to be a very good player here, and he did a very good job today.

