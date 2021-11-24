Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 6 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Notre Dame moved up once again in the College Football Playoff rankings, moving up to No. 6

Notre Dame continued to move up in the College Football Playoff rankings, with the 10-1 Fighting Irish coming in at No. 6 in the latest edition. The Irish jumped up after a 55-0 beatdown victory over Georgia Tech and was aided by losses to last week's No. 3 (Oregon) and No. 7 (Michigan State).

Notre Dame is knocking on the door of the playoff, with No. 2 Ohio State (10-1) and No. 5 Michigan (10-1) squaring off this weekend, and a pending matchup between No. 1 Georgia (11-0) and No. 3 Alabama (10-1) coming up in the SEC Championship.

The Irish still need a little bit of help but the last three weeks of chaos and upsets has Notre Dame on the verge of its third playoff appearance in four seasons, and second straight berth.

1. Georgia Bulldogs (11-0)

2. Ohio State Buckeyes (10-1)

3. Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1)

4. Cincinnati Bearcats (11-0)

5. Michigan Wolverines (10-1)

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1)

7. Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-1)

8. Baylor Bears (9-2)

9. Ole Miss Rebels (9-2)

10. Oklahoma Sooners (10-1)

11. Oregon Ducks (9-2)

12. Michigan State Spartans (9-2)

13. BYU Cougars (9-2)

14. Wisconsin Badgers (8-3)

15. Texas A&M Aggies (8-3)

16. Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2)

17. Pittsburgh Panthers (9-2)

18. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-2)

19. Utah Utes (8-3)

20. NC State Wolfpack (8-3)

21. San Diego State Aztecs (10-1)

22. Texas San-Antonio Roadrunners (11-0)

23. Clemson Tigers (8-3)

24. Houston Cougars (10-1)

25. Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4)

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter