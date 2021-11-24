Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 6 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

    Notre Dame moved up once again in the College Football Playoff rankings, moving up to No. 6
    Notre Dame continued to move up in the College Football Playoff rankings, with the 10-1 Fighting Irish coming in at No. 6 in the latest edition. The Irish jumped up after a 55-0 beatdown victory over Georgia Tech and was aided by losses to last week's No. 3 (Oregon) and No. 7 (Michigan State).

    Notre Dame is knocking on the door of the playoff, with No. 2 Ohio State (10-1) and No. 5 Michigan (10-1) squaring off this weekend, and a pending matchup between No. 1 Georgia (11-0) and No. 3 Alabama (10-1) coming up in the SEC Championship.

    The Irish still need a little bit of help but the last three weeks of chaos and upsets has Notre Dame on the verge of its third playoff appearance in four seasons, and second straight berth.

    1. Georgia Bulldogs (11-0)
    2. Ohio State Buckeyes (10-1)
    3. Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1)
    4. Cincinnati Bearcats (11-0)
    5. Michigan Wolverines (10-1)
    6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1)
    7. Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-1)
    8. Baylor Bears (9-2)
    9. Ole Miss Rebels (9-2)
    10. Oklahoma Sooners (10-1)
    11. Oregon Ducks (9-2)
    12. Michigan State Spartans (9-2)
    13. BYU Cougars (9-2)
    14. Wisconsin Badgers (8-3)
    15. Texas A&M Aggies (8-3)
    16. Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2)
    17. Pittsburgh Panthers (9-2)
    18. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-2)
    19. Utah Utes (8-3)
    20. NC State Wolfpack (8-3)
    21. San Diego State Aztecs (10-1)
    22. Texas San-Antonio Roadrunners (11-0)
    23. Clemson Tigers (8-3)
    24. Houston Cougars (10-1)
    25. Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4)

