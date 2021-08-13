Notre Dame Names 7 Captains For The 2021 Season

For the second time in three years the Notre Dame football team has named seven players as captains. Notre Dame's captains for the 2021 season are running back Kyren Williams, center Jarrett Patterson, wide receiver Avery Davis, nose tackle Kurt Hinish, defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, linebacker Drew White and safety Kyle Hamilton.

Four of the seven captains came from the 2017 recruiting class, which is unique because its the class that Notre Dame put together during the 4-8 campaign of 2016. That means those players were so committed to Notre Dame that they weathered that storm, stayed committed, or in the case of Tagovailoa-Amosa committed after the 2016 debacle.

Those players have been rewarded by being a part of a program that has gone 43-8 since they arrived on campus.

Davis has a very unique story, and an inspiring one. He was recruited to play quarterback and was moved around quite a bit during his career, playing quarterback, cornerback and running back before finally settling in at wide receiver.

Hamilton and Williams were both All-Americans last season and bring some of the "big-name" aspects to the captains lineup, and it also shows how they are viewed by their teammates since they are not just great players, but also they are both true juniors.

All seven players are first-time captains.

