NFL Draft Matchup: Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton vs Florida State's Camren McDonald

Football is a team game but we have seen more and more the game shift to a matchup dictated affair over the last few years. Offenses have gotten even smarter about dictating those matchups, finding weak spots to capitalize on talent gaps at various positions.

In return, defenses have adopted the “positionless player” mantra, not as much focusing on cemented positions, but rather finding matchup negators.

Notre Dame All American safety Kyle Hamilton exemplifies that role perfectly. The Irish utilize that type of versatility all over the field, seeing reps everywhere from single high, two high, in the slot and robbing short zones. Hamilton is such an impressive athlete that he not only assumes all of these roles, but excels at each.

The work in man coverage is where the “matchup negation” comes into effect. Hamilton puts some absurd reps on film, using his length and flexibility to match up in the slot against many varying size profiles. Working against tight ends on the next level is an especially intriguing proposition for this type of size profile.

For the George Kittles, Travis Kelces and Darren Wallers of the world, the NFL is still trying to find answers. What better than a 6’4” 220 pound athlete with plus short area quickness?

In Notre Dame’s matchup in the season opener against Florida State, that ability of Hamilton is especially important to matchup against arguably the Seminoles top pass catcher.

Overshadowed due to a struggling Florida State pass offense last season, tight end Camren McDonald quietly had a productive campaign, bringing an intriguing blend of size and athleticism to the position. In just eight contests, McDonald recorded 263 yards and two touchdowns on 23 receptions.

McDonald matches up against almost every linebacker on the college level and can be considered a mismatch; but what if we had a 6-4, 220 athlete who can line up on the second level or even out wide?

Hamilton solves that problem. Coming this Sunday, this matchup could be a huge indication for how successful the Florida State offense can be. This won’t be the first time the Irish or Hamilton see McDonald after holding him to just one reception for five yards last season.

Hamilton didn’t see a ton of reps against him but the ones he did, he had the clear advantage. 2021 serves as a rematch of this battle, transcending past just a week one battle, presenting a lot of 2022 NFL Draft implications.

For Hamilton, there isn’t a ton to gain from a draft perspective. He is already considered a first round lock, with the potential to go top ten when all is said and done. The 2021 season is mostly about maintaining his trajectory.

He went from promising freshman with big time ability to All American last season. Now he has the opportunity to assert himself as one of the top players in college football regardless of position.

We have already seen him matched up against some of the shiftier slots in all of college football.

Seeing Hamilton being able to lock down a tight end like McDonald will only add to his value as a tight end eraser. Game one is where that starts.

From McDonald’s perspective, this first matchup is massive for not only his 2021 season, but his opportunity to rise amongst a talented 2022 tight end group. There is no better one on one matchup potentially on the 2021 schedule than this one with Hamilton.

Florida State isn’t shy about highlighting the alignment versatility of McDonald. You’ll see him everywhere from in-line, flexed out in the slot and even some reps at outside receiver. The looks detached in this battle will be the ones evaluators gravitate towards.

It’s why the Senior Bowl harps on the one on ones all week. Matchups dictate success in this ever evolving passing league.

McDonald currently boasts a draftable grade but aligns more on day two of the 2022 NFL Draft if he declares. With a big showing against Hamilton, the national media and NFL will begin to take notice.

The athletic profile is there for a rise. McDonald clearly has more to gain about this particular matchup from a NFL draft perspective.

Regardless, Irish and Seminole fans alike will need to watch this one. If McDonald isn’t much of a factor to open up the middle of the field, expect some tough sledding for the Florida State passing offense.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter