Notre Dame Notebook: Al Golden Talks Linebackers, Isaiah Foskey, Freshman Corners

It’s been 17 years since Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden has coordinated a college football game, but that will change this Saturday when the Irish head to Ohio State. With head coaching stints at Temple and Miami (Fla.) and two NFL position coach jobs now in his rearview mirror, Golden is in final preparation mode for what will be his first defense since he was an assistant at Virginia in 2005.

Golden had plenty to say ahead of Notre Dame's matchup against Ohio State.

Where He Will Be On Game Day

Golden worked from the field as linebackers coach with the Cincinnati Bengals, and that won’t change as defensive coordinator with the Irish.

"I’ll be downstairs,” Golden said of his game day spot. "Crew-wise? We’re still working through that. (Safeties coach Chris) O’Leary has typically been upstairs. It’s a situation where if (defensive line) Coach (Al Washington) is downstairs then Mike (Mickens) is upstairs. So it’s wherever their counterpart is, and vice versa. I let the guys choose where they feel comfortable. (O'Leary) has felt comfortable upstairs and does a great job in terms of pass game recognition, but I like to look the guys in the eyes and solve problems and be down there.”

Top Four Linebackers

Notre Dame’s top four linebackers are also their most experience. Heading into the season JD Bertrand, Bo Bauer, Jack Kiser and Marist Liufau are locked into top spots. Bertrand, Kiser and Liufau are listed as starters and Bauer is expected to be a key reserve, but the veterans are likely to play all over.

"We’re trying to make them all versatile, and try to push them out of us playing one spot,” Golden explained. "Trying to mix guys in at Rover, Mike, Will, whatever it takes for us to move them around and feel comfortable with whatever combination is in the game or as the season unfolds, if there’s an injury."

Kiser is listed as the backup Will as well as the starting Rover. Bertrand is listed as the starting Mike but also the backup at Will. Golden has enjoyed getting to know this group of backers.

"I love coaching them,” said the Irish coordinator. "It’s an honor to coach them. They prepare like crazy every day and work really hard at it. They’re very good leaders and do a nice job of running the show up front. Again, we have to get zeroed in this week, but it’s been a pleasure during camp.”

On Marist Liufau

Liufau missed last season with a broken ankle that he suffered in training camp. He has been a full participant during individual linebacker drills the media was able to see during the preseason, but he was not participating in either 7 on 7 or 11 on 11 drills in the final full practice open to the media on August 19. He did, however, fully participate in the team's scrimmage the day prior.

"He's been good,” Golden said of Liufau. "He was a little hobbled in the beginning, but I don't think there are any issues now. He's been good. (He is a) long linebacker who can run and is not afraid to be physical. I'm excited about Marist. Hopefully he'll have an opportunity to stay healthy this year and really fulfill himself as a player. That would be great."

On Junior Tuihalamaka and Prince Kollie

The veterans aren't the only linebackers pushing for playing time. Sophomore Prince Kollie and freshman Junior Tuihalamaka are the next players challenging for a role.

"Junior has been healthy the whole camp so he’s really progressed nicely and he’s worked very hard at it,” Golden said. “I’m excited for where he is.

"Now, PK was injured for awhile but the last two days he looked like himself — he played like how he ended the spring,” he continued. "He had an awesome summer. This will be a big week for him in terms of being right there on the cusp — he was right there going into camp but he got banged up a little bit. He’s healthy now and I told him yesterday I thought that was his best practice.”

Isaiah Foskey’s Improvement

All eyes are on senior end Isaiah Foskey after a monster junior season that saw him record 11 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles. Foskey was outstanding last season, but he can - and should - be even better this season. At least in camp Foskey has done just that.

"(He has) better get off,” Golden began. “We’ve been focusing on that. He’s so long, just trying to get that second foot in the ground and explode off the ball. I think he’s accepted the challenge and he’s making progress. There are a couple other things I don’t want to share with you but talking to him right now, he knows those things that we asked him to really look at to try to get better at.

“The kid has been amazing,” he continued. “When you have guys that are that experienced that want to get better—obviously that’s one of the reasons he’s one of our leaders. He’s constantly trying to get better. Get-off would be the one I’d share with you today.”

On Rylie Mills

Junior Rylie Mills is poised for a potential breakout season of his own after the departure of Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa at strong side defensive end. Mills has played both tackle and end and is likely to do the same again this season.

"I love Rylie,” Golden proclaimed. "I can't say enough good things about him and his versatility as a football player. He's a technician. He made incredible strides in the weight room this summer. Incredible strides, awesome sacrifices to get to the point where he is now. I'm really excited about him as a football player. I'm glad I have an opportunity to coach him. He's a pleasure to coach. What a great young man, competitor and technician. He always wants to try to do it the right way.

"We know this, if he's in there, wherever he is for us on the D-line, we know he's going to try to do it exactly the way Coach (Washington) designs it.,” he continued. "That's a credit to the young man."

On TaRiq Bracy

Notre Dame’s most experienced - TaRiq Bracy - cornerback was the primary nickel back last season. He will have that role again this year, but Golden likes his ability to serve different roles when needed.

"He can play corner, he has played some other (positions), like nickel spots and things of that nature in the past here,” said Golden. "He's a versatile guy, he's really smart. He's so much fun to be around, because he's constantly trying to improve, he's always smiling. He's always trying to get better, but he's a competitor. So, a lot of respect for TaRiq and obviously, the job that he has done. But he has been obviously one of the most improved I think, so excited to see his challenges and his matches on Saturday.”

"He's intelligent,” Golden continued. "You have to be tough to play in there. If you're ever playing inside because the runs going to pop sometimes and you got to get it on the ground. And he does a great job with that. He's a tough young man. So really happy with his progress so far.”

On Benjamin Morrison

Freshman cornerback Ben Morrison is one of the surprises of fall training camp. He was not an early enrollee, but he opened eyes with his work during summer conditioning and kept that momentum going during camp.

"He didn't have the benefit of the spring,” Golden began. "But he's a really smart young man, and he prepares really hard. Every time I turn around, him and (Jaden) Mickey are in (cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens’) office, every time I turn around. They want to watch film. They're just yearning for information and trying to learn. Ben has really come on of late and really talented kid. Tough competitor, and what he's doing off the field to get ready is probably the biggest difference for him.”

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @SeanStires

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter