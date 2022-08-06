Notre Dame Notebook: Marcus Freeman Talks Opening Practice

NOTRE DAME, Ind. - Cross another “first” off the list for Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman. He’s already led a team onto the field as a head coach. He’s led Notre Dame through a spring full of practices. And Friday, Freeman led the Fighting Irish through his first practice as a head coach.

No longer the defensive coordinator he was for the past six seasons at Purdue, Cincinnati and Notre Dame, Freeman was fully running the show for the first time as head coach when the Fighting Irish took the field under the enclosure of the Irish Athletic Center and on the fields outside.

“It’s good to get under your belt,” Freeman said. “I’m used to being the one that blows the whistle now.”

Freeman was not confined to one part of the field as he’s been as a coordinator and as a position coach during his coaching career that began in 2010. He spent the two and a half hours of Friday’s session spending time with as many position groups as possible, on both sides of the ball.

“To me, it’s a part of spending time with your players,” Freeman explained. “And that’s why I’m intentional about kind of moving around to individual drills, because, again, I’m not an offensive head coach (or) a defensive head coach or special teams. I’m just the head coach and I want to make sure I’m spending time with every position group.”

Friday was the first of 19 practices Freeman’s Irish will have during his first fall camp.

“That first practice, like, just as it is for the players, it’s the same thing for the coaches of getting into your routine,” noted the Irish head coach. “Hopefully, by day two or three I don’t have to look at my script to know what’s the next period. I’ll know exactly what’s going on.”

Talking Tobias (Merriweather)

True freshman wide receiver Tobias Merriweather has only been on campus since June, but he’s made a good first impression. The West Carmas, Wash native looked good on the first day of fall camp.

He stands 6-4 at a lean 198 pounds, but he has good body control and explosiveness out of his breaks. Freeman says there is opportunity for the former four-star recruit this year.

“I think he’s a guy that’s in a position that the depth in that room isn’t extremely long,” Freeman stated. “So, he’s in a position where he’s gonna have to step up early. And, you know, if he’s ready to help us he’s gonna play. I think, because of the depth in that room, you’ll see him get a lot more opportunities.

“He’s long, he can run (and) I’ve heard nothing but great things from the summer, what he’s done, and so I’m excited to see what he does.”

The Fighting Irish started training camp with a pretty healthy team. Freeman said only three players – running back Jadarian Price, tight end Mitchell Evans and wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. are currently the only three players who will not play in the Sept. 3rd season-opener against Ohio State.

There are other players who practiced on day one of training camp, but they’re on limited duty to start camp.

“There’s a progression for some guys, getting back,” Freeman said. “You know, we can’t just go zero and put them in there (to) 100. So, we have some guys in there on limited reps.”

Those players include Logan Diggs (shoulder), Marist Liufau (ankle), Avery Davis (ACL) and Cane Berrong (ACL).

Diggs suffered a torn left shoulder labrum in the Blue-Gold scrimmage in April. He was the only non-quarterback wearing a red jersey at Friday’s practice, which signifies limited contact. He was also wearing a black supportive sleeve/brace on his shoulder and upper arm.

No Camp Culver

In years past, Notre Dame has started fall camp at Culver Academies, which is located about 34 miles south of campus. That’s out, now.

“It wasn’t even something we talked about,” Freeman said. “I know the last couple of years they didn’t do it, because of Covid, but it wasn’t something that was even brought up, being available for this year.”

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @SeanStires

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter