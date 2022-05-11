Notre Dame Offense Should Get A Boost From The Freshman Class

Notre Dame must be more explosive on offense in 2022, and the incoming freshman class has a chance to help that

Notre Dame had to battle through a number of injuries during the spring, and despite reports of the unit have a lot more success during practices than it did a year ago, the offense didn't finish the spring off on an overly strong note.

There were a number of reasons for that and I'm not one who puts much stock in spring games, but there can be no dispute that Notre Dame must continue getting better and better on offense. The good news for the offense is the return of injured veterans like Jarrett Patterson and Avery Davis in the fall will give the offense a boost.

With the offense battling depth issues during the spring due to injuries at wide receiver and tight end, and now dealing with an injury to running back Logan Diggs, Notre Dame will need its freshman class to make an immediate impact.

The good news for the Irish offense is the freshman class has the talent to do just that.

BIG PLAY ABILITY IN THE BACKFIELD

Running back Jadarian Price made an immediate impact during his first semester on campus, and he'll be a factor for the Irish this fall. Price stood out all spring with his explosive speed and vision, which we also saw in the Blue-Gold Game when he took a screen pass 51 yards for a touchdown.

Based on how he performed all spring it was going to be hard to keep Price off the field, but the injury to Diggs opens up more opportunities for him. Price also gives the offense protection from a big play standpoint. A year ago when Chris Tyree went down with an injury the offense lost its only home run threat. With Price now on the roster the offense has two home run threats in the backfield.

Landing Gi'Bran Payne was a bonus for the offense. Landing him becomes even more important now that Diggs could potentially miss time in the fall. Getting him in the class adds a legit dual-threat player, and if healthy he could give the offense a spark should his number be called.

MERRIWEATHER SHOULD MAKE A SPLASH

There is plenty of angst among Notre Dame faithful when it comes to the wide receiver position. A group that already lacks depth had to deal with injuries to Davis and Joe Wilkins Jr. There also isn't much proven production returning, and if the unit doesn't step up it could hold the entire offense back.

I'm not as down on the position as others, but I get where the questions are coming from.

Notre Dame's receiving corps gets a major boost this summer when Tobias Merriweather shows up. I ranked Merriweather as the top player in Notre Dame's 2022 class, and SI All-American ranked him as the nation's No. 46 overall player. Merriweather is a talented player with a nuanced game and a high ceiling.

Merriweather has the athleticism, ball skills and all-around skillset to make an immediate impact. His game fits at both the field (X) and boundary (W) positions, and he has the unique ability to beat teams vertically, to make plays after the catch and his route running potential is outstanding.

Right now, the Irish offense only has one returning wideout that stands over 6-2 (Deion Colzie), so adding the 6-4 Merriweather gives the offense a much-needed boost in size. He could battle Colzie for snaps in the boundary, but his ability to play all over should help him find an early role.

How quickly he can pick up the offense and add some strength will go a long way towards determining how much he plays. If Merriweather can pick things up quickly he will not only have a chance to get on the field, but he could be a playmaker for the Irish offense.

TIGHT ENDS BOLSTER DEPTH

Notre Dame has arguably the best tight end in the nation coming back in Michael Mayer, but after that there are question marks.

Cane Berrong missed the spring with a knee injury and Kevin Bauman has struggled to stay healthy his entire career, and he banged up his knee in the Blue-Gold Game. Mitchell Evans had a decent spring but he still has a lot to learn.

I'm curious to see Berrong in action this fall and Evans continues to develop, but the freshman class gives the depth chart a huge boost.

Holden Staes and Eli Raridon was arguably the best one-two tight end punch in the 2022 class. Staes already has a college ready body and he provides potential as an attached tight end and someone that can flex out. As his game develops you will see Staes used in ways that are similar to how Notre Dame uses Mayer.

Raridon is a tall and fast tight end that could provide the offense with a legitimate weapon in the pass game. He suffered a knee injury in December, but he should be ready to go sometime early in the 2022 season, if not by the time camp starts. If Raridon is fully healthy his unique skills give the tight end depth chart an impressive weapon.

