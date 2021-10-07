Notre Dame Draft Evaluation: Opponent Overview - Virginia Tech Hokies

Ryan Roberts breaks down the top NFL Draft prospects for Notre Dame's next opponent, the Virginia Tech Hokies

Talent has never been the issue for the Virginia Tech Hokies in recent seasons. The talent is again bountiful for the 2021 squad.

On both sides of the ball, the Hokies present challenges to the Irish. With offensive linemen, pass catchers and defense galore, Virginia Tech has the opportunity to present some extreme challenges to Notre Dame.

In terms of draft prospects, the Hokies are also well represented. Here are some of the top prospects to expect to come out of Blacksburg this draft season.

Lecitus Smith, OL (6032v, 322v)

There seems to be some disconnect between what the NFL sees and what the film says in regard to Smith.

Receiving later round grades from both NFS and BLESTO, Smith is a borderline All-American candidate who is flying under the radar for whatever reason from a draft perspective.

The former tight end recruit brings a smooth athletic profile that should allow him to be desirable from various offensive systems. Whether working wide zone or creating power in tight spaces, Smith is a plus performer in the run game. He is a high effort blocker who routinely works to the echo of the whistle.

The amount of power he creates in tight areas is not ordinary. Smith has a propensity to put defenders in the dirt, boasting incredibly powerful hips to create movement at the point of attack.

It’s hard to imagine Smith falling past round three next April. There is too clear a projection as a starter on the next level for a massive fall to ensue.

Amare Barno, DE (6042v, 237v)

Still relatively new to the game, Barno is the type of high upside edge defender the NFL tends to covet.

He is a loose mover who has some dynamite transitional quickness around the outside track, leaving a lot of offensive tackles with extreme difficulty to counteract his speed. Barno has some outstanding length, showcasing the ability to win the corner without much opportunity for offensive lineman to recover.

In the open field, his absurd closing quickness is on full display. He is able to close the gap quickly, putting some eye popping plays in pursuit on film.

There is currently an absence of play strength for Barno. Playing the run consistently is not going to be in his wheelhouse early. Some teams running even fronts might be hesitant on him without a massive increase in terms of size and strength.

Regardless of some hesitation on early downs, there is substantial upside for Barno with his effectiveness on passing downs. This type of upside won’t get out of the first couple rounds.

Tre Turner, WR (6013v, 180v)

One of the best kept secrets in all of college football, wide receiver Tre Turner has been kept under wraps by a sporadic passing offense during his career. “He could be a better NFL player than college” is a cliche that is usually over exaggerated. For Turner, it holds a lot of weight.

Boasting a long and sleek frame, Turner is a smooth athlete who is rumored to run somewhere in the 4.4s in the forty yard dash. He has some nice moments working vertically, presenting field stretching opportunities at the next level.

Turner’s body control rivals anyone in the 2022 NFL Draft. He has some of the most dominant work playing above the rim in the class. Down the field, he presents a difficult cover, quickly able to contort his body to adjust to the ball.

Turner could potentially slot anywhere from rounds three through seven, depending on his testing and production this season. The only big hiccup might be the inept passing attack the Hokies currently employ.

Jermaine Waller, CB (6000v, 174v)

After a breakout sophomore campaign, Waller was limited to just two games as a junior. If he can get healthy and back to the 2019 form, Waller has a realistic opportunity to rise in an extremely talented 2022 cornerback class.

Blessed with prototypical length, Waller profiles as a press man corner, using that length to disrupt wide receivers both at the line of scrimmage and the catch point.

He’s a scrappy competitor who has no issue getting involved in the run game, even seeing some reps as a blitzer to highlight the effort/physicality.

Waller is currently very thinly framed, lacking the bulk to consistently match up with more physical wide receivers through the route. Adding mass should be a huge point of emphasis to unlock his physical profile.

Athletically, he seems on par for the next level jump. While I wouldn’t necessarily call him a standout, Waller is more than adequate to last on the outside.

Expect a day three valuation with substantial room to move up with a healthy season.

Brock Hoffman, OL (6035v, 310v)

The story of Brock Hoffman has been well publicized at this point. Opting to transfer in order to be closer to his mother as she dealt with side effects from having a benign tumor removed, Hoffman was denied his appeal to be able to play during the 2019 season.

Hoffman would ultimately make the best of a bad situation, turning in a rock solid first year as a starter last season.

Now in year two, Hoffman sits as one of the better centers in all of college football. Playing with outstanding effort and physicality, Hoffman works routinely to the echo of the whistle, sometimes straddling the line between legal and illegal.

Hoffman is a powerful dude with a sound punch and finish to his blocks. There are some limitations to Hoffman.

He can be a bit over aggressive at times, impacting his balance. Hoffman’s flexibility is nothing special, limiting his ability to redirect and move laterally against more powerful interior players.

Still, his effort, physicality and communication skills offer enough to hear his name called on day three of the 2022 NFL Draft.

OTHERS TO WATCH

QB Braxton Burmesiter (6010e, 205e) NK Chamarri Conner (5116v, 212v)

