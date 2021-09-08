Notre Dame vs. Toledo: First Glance At The Rockets

Coming off a thrilling overtime win against the Florida State Seminoles, Notre Dame opens the home slate with a visit from the Toledo Rockets in the first-ever meeting of the two programs.

Though the Irish escaped Tallahassee with a win, there is plenty for the coaching staff to address in practice and film sessions this week. Expect the Irish to come out and focus on establishing the running game and getting the offensive line on track after rushing for only 65 yards on 1.9 YPC against the Seminoles.

The Irish better come out ready to play, as even though Toledo should not have the size and talent to hang with Notre Dame for four quarters on paper, the Rockets return almost everyone from their 2020 squad, when they were 6 points away from being undefeated and were in the top quarter of the MAC in almost every statistical category.

Game Date: Saturday, September 11th

Start Time: 2:30 PM ET

Network: Peacock Premium (limited time ND-related offer here)

Line: Notre Dame -18.5

We kick off our dive into the Rockets with a first glance look at Notre Dame’s opponent for the home opener.

TOLEDO DEPTH CHART

HEAD COACH – Jason Candle, 6th season

Toledo Record: 39-21

Overall Record: 39-21 (Candle took over the Toledo program full time in 2016 after serving as an assistant coach since 2009)

Co-Offensive Coordinators: Mike Hallett, 2nd season (6th on staff); Robert Weiner, 2nd season

Co-Defensive Coordinators: Vince Kehres, 2nd season; Craig Kuligowski, 2nd season

2021 RESULT (1-0)

Norfolk State – Won 49-10

2020 RESULTS (4-2)

Bowling Green – Won 38-3

at Western Michigan – Lost 41-38

at Eastern Michigan – Won 45-28

Ball State – Lost 27-24

at Northern Illinois – Won 41-24

Central Michigan – Won 24-23

STATISTICAL OVERVIEW

RETURNING STATISTICAL LEADERS

Rushing: RB Bryant Koback – 123 att., 522 yards, 4.2 YPC, 4 TDs; RB Micah Kelly – 44 att., 208 yards, 4.7 YPC, 2 TDs

Passing: QB Carter Bradley – 55 com., 129 att., 61.8%, 849 yards, 9 TD, 5 INT, 164.06 rating

Receiving: WR Isaiah Winstead – 25 rec., 429 yards, 17.1 YPC, 3 TD; WR Bryce Mitchell – 13 rec., 306 yards, 23.5 YPC, 4 TD; WR Danzel McKinley-Lewis – 20 rec., 289 yards, 14.5 YPC, 2 TD; RB Bryant Koback – 24 rec., 228 yards, 9.5 YPC, 2 TD; WR Jerjuan Newton – 15 rec., 203 yards, 13.5 YPC, 2 TD; WR Devin Maddox – 14 rec., 174 yards, 12.4 YPC, 3 TD

Tackles: LB Dyontae Johnson – 47; S Tycen Anderson – 34; DE Jamal Hines – 29; DE Desjuan Johnson – 27; S Nate Bauer – 23; S Saeed Holt – 21

Tackles for Loss: DE Desjuan Johnson – 8.0; DE Terrance Taylor – 4.5; LB Dyontae Johnson – 4.5; DE Jamal Hines – 4.5; DT David Hood – 2.5; S Saeed Holt – 2.5

Sacks: DE Desjuan Johnson – 3.0; DE Jamal Hines – 2.0; DE Terrance Taylor – 1.5; LB Dyontae Johnson – 1.0; S Zachary Ford – 1.0; DT Devan Rogers – 1.0; S Tycen Anderson – 1.0

Interceptions: S Nate Bauer – 2; DE Nate Givhan – 1; DE Jamal Hines – 1

