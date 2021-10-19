Opponent First Glance: Southern Cal Trojans

Irish Breakdown takes a first glance look at Notre Dame's next opponent, the USC Trojans

Fresh off a bye last weekend, Notre Dame hosts rival USC Saturday night in South Bend. The Irish will look to build on the comeback victory at Virginia Tech and keep the hopes of a New Years Six bowl alive.

On the other sideline, USC has been a team in turmoil this season. Despite having a talented roster which ranks 10th in the 247 Talent Composite Index (Notre Dame ranks 12th), the Trojans have alternated between wins and losses this season. Former head coach Clay Helton entered the season on the hot seat and was fired after a blowout home loss to Stanford in Week 2.

Game Date: Saturday, October 23

Start Time: 7:30 PM ET

Network: NBC

Line: Notre Dame -4, O/U 53.5

We kick off our deep dive into the Trojans with a first glance look at the coaching staff, results, and statistical leaders.

USC Depth Chart

HEAD COACH – Donte Williams, 1st season (interim)

USC Record: 2-2

Overall Record: 2-2 (Williams took over as interim head coach for USC on September 13th after Clay Helton’s firing)

Offensive Coordinator: Graham Harrell, 3rd season

Defensive Coordinator: Todd Orlando, 2nd season

2021 RESULTS (3-3)

San Jose State – Won 30-7

Stanford – Lost 42-28

at Washington State – Won 45-14

Oregon State – Lost 45-27

at Colorado – Won 37-14

Utah – Lost 42-26

STATISTICAL OVERVIEW

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Rushing: RB Keaontay Ingram – 74 att., 419 yards, 5.7 YPC, 3 TD; RB Vavae Malepeai – 55 att., 222 yards, 4.0 YPC, 2 TD; RB Darwin Barlow – 19 att., 112 yards, 5.9 YPC, 1 TD

Passing: QB Kedon Slovis – 135 com., 211 att., 64.0%, 1519 yards, 9 TD, 5 INT, 133.78 rating; QB Jaxson Dart – 30 com., 46 att., 65.2%, 391 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT, 156.62 rating

Receiving: WR Drake London – 64 rec., 832 yards, 13.0 YPC, 5 TD; WR Tahj Washington – 22 rec., 277 yards, 12.6 YPC, 1 TD; WR Gary Bryant Jr. – 19 rec., 195 yards, 10.3 YPC, 3 TD; TE Malcolm Epps – 6 rec., 110 yards, 18.3 YPC, 1 TD; TE Michael Trigg – 7 rec., 109 yards, 15.6 YPC, 1 TD; RB Keaontay Ingram – 14 rec., 88 yards, 6.3 YPC, 0 TD; TE Erik Krommenhoek – 8 rec., 75 yards, 9.4 YPC, 1 TD; WR Kyle Ford – 4 rec., 71 yards, 17.8 YPC, 1 TD

Tackles: LB Kana’i Mauga – 36; S Chase Williams – 33; S Isaiah Pola-Mao – 28; LB Ralen Goforth – 28; DL Tuli Tuipulotu – 27; S Calen Bullock – 20; S Greg Johnson – 18, LB Drake Jackson – 18; LB Raymond Scott – 17; DL Jacob Lichtenstein – 16; CB Chris Steele - 15

Tackles for Loss: LB Drake Jackson – 4.0; LB Kana’i Mauga – 4.0; DL Jackob Lichtenstein – 3.5; DL Tuli Tuipulotu – 3.0; DL Korey Foreman – 2.5; S Greg Johnson – 2.0; DL Nick Figueroa – 2.0

Sacks: LB Drake Jackson – 3.0; DL Jackob Lichtenstein – 2.0; DL Tuli Tuipulotu – 1.5; DL Korey Foreman – 1.5; LB Kana’i Mauga – 1.0; S Jaylin Smith – 1.0

Interceptions: S Jaylin Smith – 1; CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart – 1; S Greg Johnson – 1; CB Jayden Williams – 1; LB Drake Jackson – 1; CB Joshua Jackson Jr. – 1; S Calen Bullock – 1

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter