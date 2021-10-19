    • October 19, 2021
    Opponent First Glance: Southern Cal Trojans

    Irish Breakdown takes a first glance look at Notre Dame's next opponent, the USC Trojans
    Fresh off a bye last weekend, Notre Dame hosts rival USC Saturday night in South Bend. The Irish will look to build on the comeback victory at Virginia Tech and keep the hopes of a New Years Six bowl alive.

    On the other sideline, USC has been a team in turmoil this season. Despite having a talented roster which ranks 10th in the 247 Talent Composite Index (Notre Dame ranks 12th), the Trojans have alternated between wins and losses this season. Former head coach Clay Helton entered the season on the hot seat and was fired after a blowout home loss to Stanford in Week 2.

    Game Date: Saturday, October 23
    Start Time: 7:30 PM ET
    Network: NBC
    Line: Notre Dame -4, O/U 53.5

    We kick off our deep dive into the Trojans with a first glance look at the coaching staff, results, and statistical leaders.

    USC Depth Chart

    HEAD COACH – Donte Williams, 1st season (interim)

    USC Record: 2-2
    Overall Record: 2-2 (Williams took over as interim head coach for USC on September 13th after Clay Helton’s firing)

    Offensive Coordinator: Graham Harrell, 3rd season
    Defensive Coordinator: Todd Orlando, 2nd season

    2021 RESULTS (3-3)

    San Jose State – Won 30-7
    Stanford – Lost 42-28
    at Washington State – Won 45-14
    Oregon State – Lost 45-27
    at Colorado – Won 37-14
    Utah – Lost 42-26

    STATISTICAL OVERVIEW

    USC Football

    STATISTICAL LEADERS

    Rushing: RB Keaontay Ingram – 74 att., 419 yards, 5.7 YPC, 3 TD; RB Vavae Malepeai – 55 att., 222 yards, 4.0 YPC, 2 TD; RB Darwin Barlow – 19 att., 112 yards, 5.9 YPC, 1 TD

    Passing: QB Kedon Slovis – 135 com., 211 att., 64.0%, 1519 yards, 9 TD, 5 INT, 133.78 rating; QB Jaxson Dart – 30 com., 46 att., 65.2%, 391 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT, 156.62 rating

    Receiving: WR Drake London – 64 rec., 832 yards, 13.0 YPC, 5 TD; WR Tahj Washington – 22 rec., 277 yards, 12.6 YPC, 1 TD; WR Gary Bryant Jr. – 19 rec., 195 yards, 10.3 YPC, 3 TD; TE Malcolm Epps – 6 rec., 110 yards, 18.3 YPC, 1 TD; TE Michael Trigg – 7 rec., 109 yards, 15.6 YPC, 1 TD; RB Keaontay Ingram – 14 rec., 88 yards, 6.3 YPC, 0 TD; TE Erik Krommenhoek – 8 rec., 75 yards, 9.4 YPC, 1 TD; WR Kyle Ford – 4 rec., 71 yards, 17.8 YPC, 1 TD

    Tackles: LB Kana’i Mauga – 36; S Chase Williams – 33; S Isaiah Pola-Mao – 28; LB Ralen Goforth – 28; DL Tuli Tuipulotu – 27; S Calen Bullock – 20; S Greg Johnson – 18, LB Drake Jackson – 18; LB Raymond Scott – 17; DL Jacob Lichtenstein – 16; CB Chris Steele - 15

    Tackles for Loss: LB Drake Jackson – 4.0; LB Kana’i Mauga – 4.0; DL Jackob Lichtenstein – 3.5; DL Tuli Tuipulotu – 3.0; DL Korey Foreman – 2.5; S Greg Johnson – 2.0; DL Nick Figueroa – 2.0

    Sacks: LB Drake Jackson – 3.0; DL Jackob Lichtenstein – 2.0; DL Tuli Tuipulotu – 1.5; DL Korey Foreman – 1.5; LB Kana’i Mauga – 1.0; S Jaylin Smith – 1.0

    Interceptions: S Jaylin Smith – 1; CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart – 1; S Greg Johnson – 1; CB Jayden Williams – 1; LB Drake Jackson – 1; CB Joshua Jackson Jr. – 1; S Calen Bullock – 1 

