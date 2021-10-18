USC Depth Chart vs. Notre Dame

USC has released its depth chart ahead of its matchup against Notre Dame

USC and Notre Dame reignite their rivalry this weekend after missing the 2020 game due to Covid-19. Both teams have now released their depth charts ahead of the matchup. Notre Dame's depth chart can be found HERE, and here is USC's depth chart, beginning with the offense.

Here is the depth chart for the USC defense.

Notre Dame and Southern Cal are slated to kickoff at 7:30 PM ET in a game that will be aired on NBC. Notre Dame currently holds a 47-36-5 advantage over the Trojans. Notre Dame is 7-3 against USC during the Brian Kelly era and have won four of the last five matchups, including three straight overall and four straight on its home field.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter