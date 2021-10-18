    • October 18, 2021
    USC Depth Chart vs. Notre Dame

    USC has released its depth chart ahead of its matchup against Notre Dame
    USC and Notre Dame reignite their rivalry this weekend after missing the 2020 game due to Covid-19. Both teams have now released their depth charts ahead of the matchup. Notre Dame's depth chart can be found HERE, and here is USC's depth chart, beginning with the offense.

    Screen Shot 2021-10-18 at 3.34.08 PM

    Here is the depth chart for the USC defense.

    Screen Shot 2021-10-18 at 3.34.24 PM

    Notre Dame and Southern Cal are slated to kickoff at 7:30 PM ET in a game that will be aired on NBC. Notre Dame currently holds a 47-36-5 advantage over the Trojans. Notre Dame is 7-3 against USC during the Brian Kelly era and have won four of the last five matchups, including three straight overall and four straight on its home field.

