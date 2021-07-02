Phil Steele: Notre Dame To Go Undefeated In 2021

Phil Steele predicted Notre Dame to rack up its third undefeated regular season in the last four seasons

While many preseason magazines and national pundits continue to doubt Notre Dame - despite its recent success - Phil Steele continues to be bullish on the Fighting Irish. Steele predicted Notre Dame to be the #1 surprise team in 2018, a season in which the Irish went undefeated. In his mammoth preseason magazine the long-time analyst predicted Notre Dame to run the table in the regular season.

"While most of my power ratings forecast a loss or two, my main set of ratings has them going 12-0 this year," Steele wrote in his preseason magazine, which is always worth having on your shelf. "All 8 of their units make my Top Units in the front of the magazine and new QB Jack Coan led Wisconsin to a #10 ranking in the regular season of 2019 giving them a veteran QB."

Steele has Notre Dame ranked seventh in his preseason Top 40. His emphasis in that portion of the magazine once again focuses on the fact that while Notre Dame has a challenging schedule (#23 toughest) he also notes that there are no "non-winnable" games.

Simply put, despite Notre Dame's heavy personnel losses the Irish have a more talented roster than anyone they face in the 2021 regular season.

Cincinnati ranked 10th in his preseason Top 40 while Wisconsin ranked 11th, North Carolina ranked 12th, USC ranked 13th and Stanford ranked 40th.

Steele had four Notre Dame players named All-Americans in his preseason list. Safety Kyle Hamilton was a first-team All-American, guard Cain Madden was a second-team All-American, running back Kyren Williams was a third-team All-American and Jarrett Patterson was listed as a third-team All-American guard.

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame Summer Roster

Notre Dame Football: 2021 Overview

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter