Notre Dame Players And Coaches Talk Gator Bowl Prep

Notre Dame headed down to Florida the day after Christmas to begin final preparation for the upcoming Gator Bowl matchup against South Carolina. Following the most recent practice Irish coaches and players talked about the upcoming matchup against the Gamecocks, their preparation for the game and some other topics.

Tommy Rees, Offensive Coordinator

Rees talks about the development of quarterback Tyler Buchner, wideout Tobias Merriweather getting healthy and growing as a player, the Irish ground attack against South Carolina, handling opponent defenses and his father Bill Rees helping with the transfer portal.

Al Golden, Defensive Coordinator

Golden discussed the improvement from freshman linebacker Jaylen Sneed, linebacker Prince Kollie, cornerback Jaden Mickey, replacing Isaiah Foskey and the return to health of defensive tackle Aiden Keanaaina.

TaRiq Bracy, Cornerback

Bracy talks about South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler, Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner, missing the USC game, getting healthy, the secondary having to overcome the loss of Cam Hart and playing the slot.

Logan Diggs, Running Back

Diggs talks about getting back to health in the offseason, Buchner, the opportunity for the Irish ground game against South Carolina, the evolution of the backfield, improvement from the offense and learning from position coach Deland McCullough.

