Four Former Notre Dame Players Ranked Among Top 100 Players In The NFL

Notre Dame had four former players ranked among the Top 100 players in the NFL according to CBS Sports

Notre Dame has certainly produced more and more NFL players in recent seasons, and the Irish have produced some of the best players in the entire league. CBS Sports senior NFL columnist Pete Prisco ranked the Top 100 players in the NFL, and four former Irish players made his list.

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Zack Martin was the highest ranked former Irish player, checking in at No. 18 on the list. Martin was a first round draft pick of the Cowboys back in 2014, and he earned first or second-team All-Pro honors in each of his first six seasons in the league.

Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson ranked No. 26 on Prisco's list. Nelson was a first round pick of the Colts in 2018, and he earned first-team All-Pro honors in all three seasons of his career.

Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley ranked No. 70 on the list after missing 10 games this past season with an ankle injury. Stanley, a first round pick of the Ravens in 2016, was coming off the best season of his career. Stanley was named a first-team All-Pro player in 2019.

Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith ranked No. 77 after another strong season. Smith was a first round pick of the Vikings in 2012. He's earned five Pro Bowl berths and was named to a pair of All-Pro teams. Smith racked up 89 tackles, broke up 10 passes and tied his career high with five interceptions this past season.

Notre Dame tied for fourth among all college programs in the number of players on Prisco's list. The Irish were behind LSU (9), Ohio State (7) and Alabama (5).

