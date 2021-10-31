Players Of The Game From The Notre Dame Victory Over North Carolina

Notre Dame beat North Carolina in a shoot, out-lasting the Tar Heels in a 44-34 game. Notre Dame led the majority of the game but North Carolina battled. At the end of the day the Fighting Irish were the better team, and a big reason was the standouts from the win.

The game balls for the win on offense and special teams were easy, but the defense was a bit tougher.

OFFENSE - RB Kyren Williams

Stats: 22 carries, 199 yards, 9.0 YPC, 1 TD / 3 catches, 15 yards

There were a number of offensive players that performed well against the Tar Heels, including quarterback Jack Coan and freshman wideout Lorenzo Styles. But the way Kyren Williams played - and the way he's played now for three straight games - makes this decision as easy of a pick as I've ever done.

Williams was absolutely brilliant in the win over North Carolina, and his 91-yard touchdown run was one of the greatest individual rushes by a Notre Dame back in the last three decades.

This run made his performance an all-time great, but even without it the junior running back had a great night. He topped 100 yards even if this run was removed, and Williams also had a 47-yard punt return that set up Notre Dame's first score.

Williams showed tremendous patience all night and a big chunk of his yards came on plays where he had to make something out of nothing, or had to show great patience to allow blocks to set up. When holes did come open Williams hit it with authority.

To win games like this you need your stars to play like stars, and there wasn't a bigger star in the game than Williams.

DEFENSE - DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

Stats: 4 tackles, 2 tackles for loss

Runners Up: DE Isaiah Foskey, S DJ Brown

It was a rough night for the Irish defense, so picking a player of the game was a bit of a challenge. Defensive end Isaiah Foskey had some big moments and safety DJ Brown had a huge second half interception. Defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola also had several big plays in the game.

I am going with Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa because of his steady play, his effectiveness at setting the edge in the run game and his motor, which set the tone for the defensive line. Tagovailoa-Amosa used his quickness to shoot gaps and make plays, which helped him register a team-leading two tackles for loss.

SPECIAL TEAMS - PK Jonathan Doerer

Stats: 3-3 field goals, 3-3 extra points

Doerer had a strong night as a place kicker, drilling all three of his extra points and all three of his field goal attempts. None of his field goals were very long, with Doerer making kids from 31, 21 and 20 yards. That's important, however, because often times it is the short kicks that gave Doerer problems, but not against the Tar Heels.

Doerer's final kick gave the Irish a late fourth quarter lead that all but iced the game.

