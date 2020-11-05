PODCAST: Notre Dame vs. Clemson Preview
Bryan Driskell
The fourth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the top-ranked Clemson Tigers square off this weekend in what will be the biggest game inside Notre Dame Stadium in over a decade. It's a tremendous opportunity for Notre Dame to earn a big win and put itself in great position for a berth to the College Football Playoff.
Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell dive into this matchup. They talk big picture what this game means, matchups to look for, keys to success and how the Irish stack up against the Tigers. The show ends with a prediction.
There has been other content about this Notre Dame vs. Clemson matchup.
Notre Dame Depth Chart
Clemson Depth Chart
Clemson Is A Measuring Stick For Notre Dame
Notre Dame Has A Golden Opportunity In Front Of It
Talking Notre Dame vs. Clemson With TigerNet.com
Midweek Musings: Notre Dame Offense vs. Clemson
Talking Notre Dame vs. Clemson, Chris Tyree, Ian Book, Business Plans
Notre Dame Offense Must Pull Its Weight vs. Clemson
Notre Dame Must Be Prepared For Heavy Dose Of Travis Etienne
Recruiting Comparison: Notre Dame vs. Clemson
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow Bryan on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow Bryan on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Follow Vince on Twitter: @CoachDeDario
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook