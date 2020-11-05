PODCAST: Notre Dame vs. Clemson Preview

The fourth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the top-ranked Clemson Tigers square off this weekend in what will be the biggest game inside Notre Dame Stadium in over a decade. It's a tremendous opportunity for Notre Dame to earn a big win and put itself in great position for a berth to the College Football Playoff.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell dive into this matchup. They talk big picture what this game means, matchups to look for, keys to success and how the Irish stack up against the Tigers. The show ends with a prediction.

