Post-Game Show: Notre Dame Holds On To Beat Navy

The 20th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish improved to 7-3 and won their fourth straight game with a 35-32 victory over the Navy Midshipmen (3-7). It wasn't always pretty but the Irish got the job done.

Following the game the Irish Breakdown team got together to discuss the win.

The game was frustrating, which is a word used often in the podcast. Notre Dame showed just how good it can be in one half, and showed the lows that have plagued the team in the other half.

During the show we discussed what happened to the offense in the second half, which followed arguably the best offensive half of the season. It was at least in the conversation with the first half performance against North Carolina. The second half was a struggle, and we discuss the ups and downs. The erratic play of quarterback Drew Pyne was also a hot topic of conversation.

Defensively the Irish struggled from the outset, and we spent plenty of time discussing that.

