Skip to main content

Post-Game Show: Notre Dame Holds On To Beat Navy

The Irish Breakdown team discusses the Notre Dame victory over Navy

The 20th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish improved to 7-3 and won their fourth straight game with a 35-32 victory over the Navy Midshipmen (3-7). It wasn't always pretty but the Irish got the job done.

Following the game the Irish Breakdown team got together to discuss the win.

The game was frustrating, which is a word used often in the podcast. Notre Dame showed just how good it can be in one half, and showed the lows that have plagued the team in the other half.

During the show we discussed what happened to the offense in the second half, which followed arguably the best offensive half of the season. It was at least in the conversation with the first half performance against North Carolina. The second half was a struggle, and we discuss the ups and downs. The erratic play of quarterback Drew Pyne was also a hot topic of conversation.

Defensively the Irish struggled from the outset, and we spent plenty of time discussing that. 

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

In This Article (1)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Marcus Freeman
Football

Notre Dame Didn't Take The Step I Wanted, But They Took A Step Forward

By Bryan Driskell
Clarence Lewis
Football

Game Observations Of The Notre Dame Defense From The 35-32 Win Over Navy

By Ryan Roberts
Drew Pyne
Football

Game Observations: Notre Dame Offense Is Up And Down In Win Over Navy

By Bryan Driskell
Braden Lenzy - Notre Dame
Football

Notre Dame Holds On To Beat Navy 35-32

By Bryan Driskell
Braden Lenzy
Football

First Half Analysis: Notre Dame Leads Navy 35-13

By Bryan Driskell
JD Bertrand
Football

Linebacker JD Bertrand Ruled Out vs Navy

By Bryan Driskell
Brandon Joseph
Football

Notre Dame's Brandon Joseph, Tobias Merriweather Out vs. Navy

By Bryan Driskell
Olivia Miles 1
Basketball

No. 9 Notre Dame Women's Basketball Set To Face Cal in Citi Shamrock Classic

By Sean Stires