Notre Dame Football Practice Breakdown

Irish Breakdown recapped the sixth Notre Dame football practice of the fall
Notre Dame held its sixth practice of the 2021 season and it was an open session. Following the practice the Irish Breakdown staff got together to talk about everything they saw from the practice.

The show kicks off with analysis of the Notre Dame offense, and what made wideout Kevin Austin so dominant in practice. There is analysis of each position, including plenty about the quarterbacks.

There wasn't quite as much from the defense due to the logistics of the practice setup, but there was certainly plenty of good analysis. Irish Breakdown also had some intel features about fall camp, which were discussed in the show. You can read them HERE.

You can also read the practice reports from football analyst Vince DeDario.

Practice Report - Offense

Practice Report - Defense

