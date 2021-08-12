Notre Dame Football Practice Breakdown

Notre Dame held its sixth practice of the 2021 season and it was an open session. Following the practice the Irish Breakdown staff got together to talk about everything they saw from the practice.

The show kicks off with analysis of the Notre Dame offense, and what made wideout Kevin Austin so dominant in practice. There is analysis of each position, including plenty about the quarterbacks.

There wasn't quite as much from the defense due to the logistics of the practice setup, but there was certainly plenty of good analysis. Irish Breakdown also had some intel features about fall camp, which were discussed in the show. You can read them HERE.

You can also read the practice reports from football analyst Vince DeDario.

Practice Report - Offense

Practice Report - Defense

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter