Notre Dame Projected To The Orange Bowl In Preseason Magazine

Lindy's Sports doesn't see Notre Dame as a College Football Playoff team in the first year of the Marcus Freeman era, but the outlet's preseason publication does show they believe the Irish will still be a very good team in his first campaign.

Notre Dame was ranked 8th in its preseason poll and projected to play in the Orange Bowl at the end of the season. The interesting aspect of the matchup is Notre Dame is slated to play Miami. Of course, that would mean Notre Dame is playing a de facto road game against the Hurricanes.

The Orange Bowl is connected with the best team from the ACC against Big Ten team, a SEC team or Notre Dame. Miami is projected to win the ACC Coastal Division according to Lindy's, but Clemson - the projected winner of the Atlantic - was projected to the playoff, which puts Miami in the Orange Bowl.

Notre Dame has not played Miami since 2017, when the Hurricanes beat the Irish 41-8 in the same stadium the Orange Bowl is played. Notre Dame holds an 18-8-1 advantage in the all-time matchup against Miami. That includes five wins in the last seven matchups dating back to 1988.

Clemson was projected to play Alabama in the Peach Bowl, which is a playoff semi-final game this year. The other playoff game pitted Ohio State against Georgia in the Fiesta Bowl. The fact two of Notre Dame's opponents were projected to the playoff shows Lindy's believes the Irish will win all but those two games.

Lindy's has Alabama and Ohio State facing off in the title game for the second time in three years. This year's title game will be played in Los Angeles.

The other major bowl matchups are Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M in the Sugar Bowl, Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl and Michigan vs. Utah in the Rose Bowl.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Follow me on Gab: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter