Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner Has The Tools To Dominate

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner entered college as a highly regarded player, but after just one season some seem to be down on the talented signal caller. But make no mistake, Buchner has all the tools needed to develop into an impact player in college.

In our latest show we break down all aspects of Buchner heading into the 2022 season. We discuss why a good chunk of Notre Dame fans seem to be down on Buchner, and it goes back to unrealistic expectations a year ago. We discuss the legitimate concerns Buchner must address and then wrap up with a break down of why we are so high on Buchner and predict a breakout (we watch some film during this segment).

We go into greater detail during the show, but the issue seems to involve his injury history and the expectations that many placed on him as a freshman. Depending on how you look at it, Buchner's freshman season was either disappointing or a first step to a brilliant career. We explain which one we think it is.

Buchner's health is a legitimate concern, and like most young players he must continue to be a more consistent player in every facet of the game.

For all the concerns about his health and his 2021 performance, there is no doubt that Buchner is an extremely talented player. He has impressive arm talent and the rising sophomore has the tools to make impact plays from the pocket and in the run game.

After breaking down Buchner's game we also dove into a mailbag that included even more quarterback discussion. The show starts with a look at the tight end position moving forward now that sophomore Mitchell Evans has injured his foot.

