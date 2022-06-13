Notre Dame Ranked 7th By Athlon, Projected To The Orange Bowl

Athlon Sports ranked Notre Dame 7th in its preseason magazine and projected the Irish to the Orange Bowl

Athlon Sports released its preseason magazine and the Notre Dame football squad is ranked 7th heading into the 2022 season. Notre Dame is also projected to play in a New Year's Six Bowl according to the magazine.

"Forget about the Irish collapse in the Fiesta Bowl at the end of last season. That's not an accurate representation of what Marcus Freeman is about. ND's new head coach will bring some new energy to recruiting and has the support of the players. The future is bright. How well Freeman translates that into success his first year is a different story. The defense should be ferocious, especially up front, where Jayson and Justin Ademilola and Isaiah Foskey return." - Athlon

Three Notre Dame opponents were ranked in the Top 10 by Athlon. Ohio State is the highest ranked foe at No. 2 while Clemson is ranked No. 4. USC is expected to have a huge bounce back according to Athlon, with the Trojans ranking No. 9 in their preseason rankings.

Athlon projects Notre Dame to finish with a 9-3 record, which makes their ranking of No. 7 quite curious. They have USC projected to go 9-3 as well, but USC's losses are all expected to be in-conference, which means Athlon thinks Notre Dame and USC will finish with the same record, USC will have the head-to-head win but Notre Dame is projected to rank higher. The logic there makes little sense.

Here is where the rest of Notre Dame's 2022 opponents are ranked by Athlon:

27 - BYU

43 - Boston College

47 - North Carolina

57 - Syracuse

62 - California

69 - Stanford

75 - Marshall

102 - Navy

112 - UNLV

Athlon has Notre Dame projected to the Orange Bowl, where the Irish are slated to square off against NC State. The Wolfpack are ranked No. 14 in the Athlon preseason ranking.

