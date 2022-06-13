Skip to main content

Notre Dame Ranked 7th By Athlon, Projected To The Orange Bowl

Athlon Sports ranked Notre Dame 7th in its preseason magazine and projected the Irish to the Orange Bowl

Athlon Sports released its preseason magazine and the Notre Dame football squad is ranked 7th heading into the 2022 season. Notre Dame is also projected to play in a New Year's Six Bowl according to the magazine. 

"Forget about the Irish collapse in the Fiesta Bowl at the end of last season. That's not an accurate representation of what Marcus Freeman is about. ND's new head coach will bring some new energy to recruiting and has the support of the players. The future is bright. How well Freeman translates that into success his first year is a different story. The defense should be ferocious, especially up front, where Jayson and Justin Ademilola and Isaiah Foskey return." - Athlon

Three Notre Dame opponents were ranked in the Top 10 by Athlon. Ohio State is the highest ranked foe at No. 2 while Clemson is ranked No. 4. USC is expected to have a huge bounce back according to Athlon, with the Trojans ranking No. 9 in their preseason rankings.

Athlon projects Notre Dame to finish with a 9-3 record, which makes their ranking of No. 7 quite curious. They have USC projected to go 9-3 as well, but USC's losses are all expected to be in-conference, which means Athlon thinks Notre Dame and USC will finish with the same record, USC will have the head-to-head win but Notre Dame is projected to rank higher. The logic there makes little sense.

Here is where the rest of Notre Dame's 2022 opponents are ranked by Athlon:

27 - BYU
43 - Boston College
47 - North Carolina
57 - Syracuse
62 - California
69 - Stanford
75 - Marshall
102 - Navy
112 - UNLV

Athlon has Notre Dame projected to the Orange Bowl, where the Irish are slated to square off against NC State. The Wolfpack are ranked No. 14 in the Athlon preseason ranking.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Follow me on Gab: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Devan Houstan
Recruiting

Notre Dame Commit Devan Houstan Enjoys Official Visit, Connecting With Jason Moore

By Ryan Roberts4 hours ago
Brandon Davis-Swain
Recruiting

Notre Dame's 2024 Class Is Already Ahead Of The 2023 Pace

By Bryan Driskell6 hours ago
Notre Dame Baseball
Baseball

Notre Dame Upsets Tennessee To Advance To The College World Series

By Sean Stires19 hours ago
Jagusah - Freeling
Recruiting

Taking Six Offensive Lineman Makes Sense For Notre Dame In 2023

By Bryan Driskell20 hours ago
Notre Dame Recruiting
Recruiting

Latest Recruiting Intel From Notre Dame's Big Recruiting Weekend

By Bryan Driskell21 hours ago
Jack Larsen 1
Recruiting

Notre Dame Standing Strong With Elite 2024 Tight End Jack Larsen

By Shaun DavisJun 12, 2022
Ronan Hanafin 3
Recruiting

Notre Dame Prospect Profile: WR Ronan Hanafin

By Bryan DriskellJun 12, 2022
Owen Wafle 2
Recruiting

Al Washington, Irish Staff Were Key Factors In Owen Wafle's Choosing Notre Dame

By Ryan RobertsJun 11, 2022