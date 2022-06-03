Notre Dame Is 8th In Lindy's Preseason College Football Rankings
The first of the preseason magazines was released this week, and Notre Dame ranked 8th in the Lindy's Preseason College Football National 2022 Preview.
Much of the excitement about the Irish 2022 squad is its line. I'll have more later on how high Lindy's is on the lines, but here's a bit of what they wrote about Notre Dame heading into year one of the Marcus Freeman era.
"The O-Line returns intact and tight end Michael Mayer is a John Mackey Award candidate. Northwestern safety All-American Brandon Joseph is a significant add from the portal. In Freeman's one season at Notre Dame, the players bought in immediately and the enthusiasm continues." - Lindy's
The biggest negative from Lindy's was the fact Freeman is a first-year coach and the second concern was the difficult schedule. Lindy's noted they believe Notre Dame has the overall talent on the roster to continue being a Top 10 team. Regarding a return trip to the College Football Playoff, Lindy's noted the Fighting Irish would need an upset to make a third trip. There were also questions about quarterback Tyler Buchner as a first-year starter.
There are many interesting categories and plenty of analysis about Notre Dame. Lindy's ranked its 12 best non-conference games of the the 2022 season, and four of the 12 games involved the Irish.
Notre Dame vs. Ohio State was ranked as the second best non-conference game, Notre Dame vs. Clemson was ranked as the fourth-best non-conference game, Notre Dame vs. USC ranked seventh and Notre Dame vs. BYU came in ninth. Three of those four games are away from home for the Irish.
Speaking of Brandon Joseph, Lindy's Sports ranked him as the third best transfer in the country that wasn't a quarterback.
Here's a look at where Notre Dame's 12 opponents ranked in the Lindy's preseason magazine.
2 - Ohio State Buckeyes
4 - Clemson Tigers
19 - BYU Cougars
22 - USC Trojans
39 - Boston College Eagles
50 - North Carolina Tar Heels
51 - California Golden Bears
65 - Stanford Cardinal
73 - Marshall Thundering Herd
89 - Syracuse Orange
104 - Navy Midshipmen
115 - UNLV Rebels
