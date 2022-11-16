Standout 2024 Cornerback Braydon Lee Includes Notre Dame Among Top Ten Schools

Notre Dame has gotten off to a fast start on the recruiting trail for the 2024 class, currently sitting with the top class in the cycle by every major recruiting platform. The Irish staff received a big commitment recently from standout cornerback Karson Hobbs. They have now made the top school list with another talented defender in Charles Herbert Flowers star cornerback Braydon Lee.

Lee’s list included the Fighting Irish, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and Pittsburgh.

Lee is currently ranked as a consensus four-star recruit across every major recruiting platform. The 6-1, 165 pound athlete ranks as high as the No. 88 overall player and No. 10 cornerback in the 2024 class according to On3. He is also pegged as the No. 2 player in the state of Maryland in that ranking, which is an area that the Notre Dame staff would like to frequent more often.

The Maryland native visited campus recently on November 5 for the team’s battle against Clemson. With Notre Dame’s massive victory, it’s hard to imagine that the game didn’t have a big impact on the 2024 standout.

Lee also has offers from Texas A&M, Auburn, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Michigan State, Wisconsin, NC State, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Boston College, Louisville, West Virginia, Duke, and Indiana among others.

