Logan Diggs Has Surgery To Repair Torn Labrum

Notre Dame sophomore running back Logan Diggs left the Blue-Gold Game in the second half after attempting a stiff arm, and we have learned that the injury was worse than initially thought. Notre Dame announced that Diggs torn the labrum in his left shoulder and had surgery to have it repaired.

The surgery was performed Notre Dame team doctor, Dr. Brian Ratigan. Notre Dame did say how long Diggs would be out, but this type of injury normally takes 4-6 months to heal, which could keep Diggs out for fall camp. It should be noted that Notre Dame did not specify how long Diggs would be out.

Diggs is expected to be a top player for the Fighting Irish this season. He rushed for 230 yards and scored four touchdowns despite not playing a snap until the sixth game of the season.

With Diggs out the Irish will rely on junior Chris Tyree, fellow sophomore Audric Estime and freshman spring standout Jadarian Price. Notre Dame will also welcome another talented freshman - Gi'Bran Payne - this summer. Payne originally signed with Indiana but will enroll at Notre Dame this summer after getting out of his national letter of intent with the Hoosiers.

