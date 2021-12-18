Shayne Simon To Transfer From Notre Dame

Notre Dame senior linebacker Shayne Simon announced his intention to leave the program and enter the transfer portal. Simon was injured during fall camp and missed the entire season. He'll likely have two years of eligibility remaining thanks to a medical redshirt this season and the Covid-19 season in 2020.

It's not a surprise that Simon is leaving the program. A starter in 2020, Simon got beat out for the Will linebacker position very early in fall camp, and at one point he was down to the third team behind Marist Liufau and JD Bertrand. Shortly after Simon suffered a season-ending injury.

Simon started 11 games at Buck linebacker in 2020, and he finished that season with just 14 tackles, four pass break ups and one tackle for loss. The New Jersey native struggled or much of the season, but he had his best game in the biggest moment. That came in the 47-40 victory over Clemson last December.

In that win Simon registered a career-high four solo tackles and made his only tackle for loss. He also broke up two passes in the win, and his performance was a key component to the defense doing what it took to pull off the upset.

Simon came to Notre Dame as a highly touted prospect, ranking as the No. 48 overall player in the country according to 247Sports. He was an Army All-American and ranked as the nation's No. 90 overall player on the 247Sports composite rankings.

With Liufau, Bertrand and current freshman Prince Kollie all set to return, and with four talented newcomers set to arrive for 2022 it was unlikely that Simon was going to be brought back for a fifth season.

