Notre Dame Signs Defensive Lineman Boubacar Traore

Notre Dame has signed Massachusetts defensive lineman Boubacar Traore, who the Irish flipped from Boston College.

Hometown/High School: West Roxbury, Mass. / Catholic Memorial

Height/Weight: 6-4, 255

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 5.0

Recruited By: Marcus Freeman, Al Washington

Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Boston College, Pittsburgh

Honors: All American Bowl selection, MHSFCA All State First Team (2022)

Player Comp: Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Notre Dame

RECRUITING RANKINGS

247Sports: 4-star - No. 133 overall - No. 19 DL

On3: 4-star - No. 159 overall - No. 21 DL

ESPN: 4-star - No. 223 overall - No. 36 DL

Rivals: 4-star - No. 26. DL

Composite: 4-star - No. 170 overall - No. 22 DL

NOTRE DAME FIT

Notre Dame went into this recruiting cycle looking to add a lot more length to its defensive line, and Traore certainly checks that box in impressive fashion. The Massachusetts standout is the ideal fit for the big end position in the Notre Dame defense. He's long, he's powerful, he shows top notch run stopping potential and he is athletic for his size.

Although the edge is where he projects best right now, and where I hope his game sticks, Traore also has the potential to outgrow the position. If that happens, Traore goes from being a long, disruptive edge player to a long, penetrating interior lineman. Notre Dame has shown a desire to run some three-man fronts under Marcus Freeman, and that is where Traore could ultimately find his best fit, as a powerful 5-technique in three-man looks, which would allow him to at times slide outside and at times inside when they want to go four-down.

BREAKING DOWN TRAORE

Bryan Driskell, Publisher: "Notre Dame loves length up front and Traore has very long arms and broad shoulders. As he continues to learn how to use that length at the point of attack his ability to dominate the run projects quite well to the next level. He has a thick lower half that is also powerful. He shows a strong punch and the potential to be a top notch block destructor once his technique improves. Traore shows an impressive burst off the edge and he has good lateral movement for such a big athlete. He comes off the line well, shows impressive agility when working into gaps and he closes on the ball well. His closing speed stands out and you can really see his athleticism shine when he plays tight end. As his overall technique improves he has the potential to be a dominant player."

Ryan Roberts, Director of Recruiting: "Traore has about as many raw tools as anyone in the 2023 edge group. He is long limbed and explosive, bringing an impressive combination of physicality and effort to the table. When he comes off low and consistent, Traore is almost impossible to counteract from a physical perspective. His upside is incredible.”

John Garcia Jr: "College-ready pass-rusher build the moment he steps onto college campus for good. Filled out with the combination of physicality and athleticism at his foundation. Smooth transitioner whether working speed to power, redirection or even sample ability in space. Powerful anchor against mobile blockers, with the power and punch to disengage with relative ease thanks to elite extension and length. Encouraging awareness to work stand-up games and/or play passing lanes as inside-out rusher. Even if situationally on the front end, too much raw torque and physical advantages to wait long to break out."

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter