Sophomore Class Success Is Essential To Notre Dame's Offense In 2022

The strength of Notre Dame's 2021 recruiting haul was its offensive class, which has already made its presence felt for the Fighting Irish. Seven members of that class earned either starting or rotation roles in 2021, but even more is expected - and needed - in 2022.

If Notre Dame's offense is going to play championship caliber football in 2022 it needs several members of the sophomore class to not only start or play a lot of snaps, they need several players from that class to become difference makers; impact players.

That was our topic of conversation in the latest Irish Breakdown show.

To begin the show we talked about the big picture aspect of this topic. That is the reality that Notre Dame's chances to compete for a title rely on the offense taking a leap forward, and that can't happen without this class breaking out at every single position.

Next we went position by position, and we began with the offensive line. Notre Dame is expecting a pair of sophomores to start at tackle, with Joe Alt manning the left side and Blake Fisher playing the right side. This duo started one game together, and that was in the Fiesta Bowl. They were quite effective against a defense that came into that matchup leading the nation in sacks. A lot will be expected from these young tackles.

Quarterback Tyler Buchner is obviously a key figure in the Irish offense, and we break down how he could be the primary difference between another 10-2 type of season and the Irish competing for a title.

Notre Dame's sophomore wideouts are next up. After talking about why this group is so important as a group we talk about each player individually. We discuss the potential of Lorenzo Styles becoming a breakout player, how Deion Colzie maturing his game is so important to the offense, and how crucial Jayden Thomas's versatility is to the depth chart.

Sophomore running backs Audric Estime and Logan Diggs are talented, and both will play key roles this season, which we discussed.

Finally we talked about the potential breakout that could happen with sophomore tight end Cane Berrong this season, and how his unique skillset could fill a role similar to what Tommy Tremble brought to the offense in 2020.

