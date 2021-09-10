Stacking Up The Notre Dame Defense vs. Toledo
The Fighting Irish return home for their first 2021 game inside Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame takes on Toledo as the 8th-ranked Irish squad looks to improve to 2-0.
Notre Dame had some brilliant moments on defense last weekend against Florida State, and also some very problematic plays. Toledo presents Notre Dame with a challenge, possessing the skill and scheme to hurt the Irish if they can't make improvements in some key areas.
Here's a look at how the two teams stack up on paper.
NOTRE DAME RUSH DEFENSE vs. TOLEDO RUSH DEFENSE
Advantage: Notre Dame
NOTRE DAME PASS DEFENSE vs. TOLEDO PASS OFFENSE
Advantage: Notre Dame
NOTRE DAME SCORING DEFENSE vs. TOLEDO SCORING OFFENSE
Advantage: Notre Dame
Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge
Irish Breakdown Content
Notre Dame 2021 Roster
Notre Dame 2021 Schedule
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense
Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook