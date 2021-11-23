Stanford Depth Chart vs Notre Dame

Stanford has released its depth chart ahead of its matchup against Notre Dame

Notre Dame (10-1) and Stanford (3-8) renew their rivalry this weekend when the Fighting Irish head West to take on the Cardinal. Stanford has released its depth chart ahead of the matchup of programs heading in the wrong direction.

Here is the depth chart for the Stanford offense.

Quarterback Tanner McKee missed the losses to Utah and Oregon State but he returned for the matchup against Oregon State. Stanford is without wide receiver Brycen Tremayne, who caught 19 passes for 240 yards and five touchdowns before going down for the season after just five games.

Here is the depth chart for the Stanford defense.

Absent from the depth chart is outside linebacker Stephen Herron, who had three sacks in nine games.

