Notre Dame Still Has A Lot To Play For In 2022

Notre Dame came into the season with incredibly high expectations, ranked fifth nationally and the Irish were considered a College Football Playoff contender. Losses in their first two games knocked the Irish out of the Top 25 and out of playoff contention. The Irish might be out of contention for a championship, but there is still a lot to play for in 2022.

In our latest show we break down what's at stake for Notre Dame coming out of the break, what the Irish have to play for, how important the next eight games are for Marcus Freeman, and what players must step up in order for the team to run the table.

At the beginning of the show we discuss the momentum that Notre Dame has coming out of the break after back-to-back wins over California and North Carolina. Freeman is still building up his reputation as a coach, and after the rough start he still has plenty to show. If the first-year head coach can get the Irish to go on a roll in the final eight games it will go a very, very long way towards erasing the bad start from people's memories.

Of course, going on a long roll out of the break will also go a long way toward's re-establishing Notre Dame's momentum on the recruiting trail.

Notre Dame has struggled winning big games over the last 20 years, and the Irish will have a chance to win two huge games during the final eight games, with Clemson ranking 5th and USC ranking 6th coming into the weekend, and both teams won their games yesterday.

Notre Dame also has a chance to play in a major bowl game, assuming it can run the table. That would give the Irish a chance to do something undef Freeman it hasn't done since Lou Holtz was coach, which is win a major bowl game.

There is clearly plenty to play for.

We discussed the importance of Tommy Rees, Drew Pyne, Lorenzo Styles, Blake Fisher, Isaiah Foskey, Cam Hart and Marist Liufau in the team achieving these objectives. We finish the show with predictions for the final eight games, and we discuss the toughest opponent of the final eight games and the trap game. We agreed on the trap game, but not the toughest opponent.

