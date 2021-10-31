Take 5: Notre Dame Victory, Jack Coan, Kyren Williams

Five thoughts from the Notre Dame victory over North Carolina and what's next.

1. Quarterback Jack Coan’s all-out sprint for the corner of the end zone on 3rd-and-goal from 10 in the first quarter showed us why Coan doesn’t run much. It was a perfect play call by Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. Tyler Buchner had run for 14-yards on the previous play so the North Carolina defense was expecting a pass. Or maybe a handoff to Kyren Williams. Instead, Coan had an empty field of green on the left side sideline. Coan got eight yards out of the play before he was dragged down by Cedric Gary at the 2. Buchner would’ve walked in on that play. Coan made up for the slow-motion run when he ran one in from 21-yards in the third quarter. He finished with 28 yards rushing.

2. If the dominoes fall in order, Notre Dame can move up three spots in the Associated Press and the USA Today polls when they come out Sunday afternoon after a 44-34 victory over North Carolina. That would put them at No. 8 in both polls. Michigan State’s 37-33 victory over Michigan should push the No. 6 Wolverines down. Ole Miss, which was ranked No. 10, lost to No. 18 Auburn, 31-20. Iowa, which was ranked No. 9, got crushed by Wisconsin 27-7. The win over the Badgers is getting more impressive each week.

3. Running back Kyren Williams’ 91-yard touchdown run was an ESPN highlight special. Williams broke a tackle in the backfield, reversed directions, and then beat another defender in the backfield before racing down the sideline for the touchdown. What won’t show up in the box score is the shield that Avery Davis put on a North Carolina defender at around the 15. Williams looked like he could be caught before Davis smartly found an angle and ran out of bounds in front of the North Carolina player. Williams also got a block from tight end Michael Mayer late in the run that kept it alive. It’s the little things that matter.

4. There were no surprises in this victory. It was always going to be a shootout. And it was a shootout. North Carolina finished with 593 yards of total offense and the Irish had 563 yards. The Irish are no longer without an identity. They’ve turned into a very effective offensive team the last two weeks. Getting a season-high 293-yards on the ground really opens up the offense. Also, playing a defense that is giving up 488 total yards per game helps. The identity of this team is whatever it takes to get it done. Notre Dame knew that UNC quarterback Sam Howell was going to be a handful. Howell completed 24 of 31 passes for 341 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for 101 yards. But Notre Dame played through the Howell effort and beat the Tar Heels at their game.

5. Finally, it’s a relief to get the USC and North Carolina games out of the way. The Irish play an improving Navy team at home next week. The Midshipmen upset Tulsa on Friday 20-17 after playing well in a loss to Cincinnati the week before. Navy won’t be easy but at least the Midshipmen will come into the game on equal footing with the Irish. Navy is the first team since Purdue that hasn’t had a bye week to prepare for the Irish.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @MikeHuttonPT

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter