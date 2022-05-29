Notre Dame With Three First Round Draft Picks In Latest Mock Draft

Notre Dame had three players placed in the first round of the NFL Draft according to the latest NFL Draft Bible mock draft

Irish Breakdown has discussed in the past that Notre Dame could have an epic 2023 NFL Draft, and we aren't alone. The latest mock draft at NFL Draft Bible has Notre Dame accomplishing something in the 2023 NFL Draft that we haven't seen since 1994.

There were three Notre Dame players projected to go in round one in the latest NFL Draft Bible mock draft.

The first player projected to be selected in round one is tight end Michael Mayer by the Cincinnati Bengals at pick No. 22.

"The Bengals will try to make things work with Hayden Hurst and Drew Sample at tight end this year, but players with Mayer’s skill set are few and far between at this position. Imagine arming Joe Burrow with Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Mayer. The Bengals may as well take the best player available here, especially when their young quarterback is already on the cusp of superstardom."

Up next is defensive end Isaiah Foskey, who was projected to go No. 27 overall to the Miami Dolphins.

"At the back end of the first round, Miami will have a few edge rushers from which to choose. Georgia’s Nolan Smith, Auburn’s Derick Hall, and Foskey come to mind, but Kansas State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Pittsburgh’s Habakkuk Baldonado are also sleepers who could sneak into Day 1. Foskey has put up the numbers and boasts great size for the EDGE position. By the time he leaves Notre Dame, he’ll have been a three-year starter for the Irish worthy of a first-round look."

Rounding things out is safety Brandon Joseph, who is slotted at pick No. 32 to the Buffalo Bills.

"Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde have formed one of the best safety tandems in the NFL over the last decade, but both may be nearing the end of their time in Buffalo. Given the structure of Poyer’s contract, he might not even be with the Bills by the time the 2023 draft rolls around. Joseph is a recent transfer from Northwestern and will look to follow in Kyle Hamilton’s footsteps as a first-round safety out of Notre Dame."

Notre Dame's season-opening opponent, Ohio State, also had three players projected in the first round. They were quarterback CJ Stroud, wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba and offensive lineman Paris Johnson. Clemson had a pair of players in round one, defensive linemen Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee.

Alabama led the way with six players in the first round.

