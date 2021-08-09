Three Notre Dame Players Make "The Freaks List"

Every year Bruce Feldman of The Athletic releases his list of the most freaky athletic players in all of college football. Further evidence of Notre Dame's ever-improving roster is that the Fighting Irish have three players on the list for the 2021 season.

Safety Kyle Hamilton, defensive end Isaiah Foskey and running back Chris Tyree all made Feldman's list.

No. 3 - Kyle Hamilton, Safety

"New defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman inherits quite a chess piece in the 6-4, 219-pound junior, who in his first two seasons in South Bend has 104 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, five interceptions and 17 passes defensed. His top-end GPS speed has improved from last year to 21 miles per hour. His vertical is 41-7 and his broad jump is 10-8." - Feldman

No. 45 - Isaiah Foskey, Defensive End

"In his second season for the Irish, Foskey stepped up to notch 4.5 sacks and five TFLs. The 6-5, 257-pound Californian has terrific speed and length. He’s hit 20.8 MPH on the GPS and has a blazing 10-yard split of 1.58 as well as an impressive 4.65 40." - Feldman

No. 75 - Chris Tyree, Running Back

"One of the fastest players in college football, the 5-9, 188-pounder averaged almost 7 yards per carry as a freshman and ran for 496 yards and four touchdowns in a loaded backfield led by Kyren Williams. Tyree’s wheels showed up in a big way in his 94-yard run against Syracuse. His max speed on the GPS is 22.3 MPH along with a 4.31 40 and a vertical jump of 40.9 inches." - Feldman

Notre Dame's three players was more than Alabama (2), Clemson (2), Oklahoma (2), Ohio State (1) and Georgia (1).

To read Feldman's entire list click HERE.

