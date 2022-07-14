Notre Dame Tight End Mitchell Evans Has Foot Surgery

Notre Dame announced today that rising sophomore tight end Mitchell Evans had surgery to repair a broken foot. The surgery was performed today (July 14) and it was to repair his fifth metatarsal, according to the Notre Dame release.

Evans was a surprise player the Irish open in 2021, jumping into the mix despite having played quarterback as a senior in high school. Even before injuries set in at the position during the fall Evans had made his mark. The 6-6 freshman made his presence felt during the spring and then earned 113 snaps during the fall.

He was expected to be a major player in the battle for the No. 2 tight end for the Fighting Irish this season behind All-American Michael Mayer. Evans has size (6-5, 250) that would make you think he was a blocker, but the rising sophomore is a quality athlete and has impressive pass catching potential.

Sources around the program have indicated that Evans has NFL potential if he can keep developing his game. That obviously will be stunted a bit with this injury.

With Evans out rising junior Kevin Bauman will now battle with another sophomore - Cane Berrong - and a pair of very talented freshmen in Eli Raridon and Holden Staes for the No. 2 and No. 3 tight end roles.

Berrong and Raridon are both coming off injuries of their own, with Berrong missing the end of the 2021 season with a knee injury, and Raridon also injured a knee in December playing basketball. Bauman has also struggled to stay healthy during his Notre Dame career.

