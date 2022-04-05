Notre Dame To Play Tennessee State In 2023, Marking Program's First FCS Opponent

Notre Dame will play its first FCS opponent during the 2023 season when it will host Tennessee State

Notre Dame will soon no longer be able to claim it is one of a small handful of schools to never play a FCS opponent. That is because Notre Dame announced it plans to host Tennessee State for a Sept. 2, 2023 matchup.

“We’re excited to bring a pair of great academic institutions that are steeped in tradition together in 2023,” Director of Athletics Jack Swarbrick said in a statement. “None of this would be possible without Dr. (Mikki) Allen and Coach (Eddie) George’s vision for what this game can represent to our Universities. I’m thrilled we’re able to bring the Tigers and the Irish together for a weekend that will feature programs with over 20 combined national titles, the Aristocrat of Bands and the Band of the Fighting Irish.”

Notre Dame clearly was intrigued by this game being against a Historically Black College and University, and of course former Ohio State and Tennessee Titan running back Eddie George being the head coach brings even more high profile recognition to the matchup.

George is quite familiar with playing against Notre Dame. The legendary running back, who now leads the Tennessee State program, rushed for 207 yards in a home matchup against the Fighting Irish back in 1995. George won the Heisman Trophy that season.

George went 5-6 in his first season with the Tigers, which was also his first season as a coach. Those five wins matched the program's total number of victories in the two previous seasons combined.

