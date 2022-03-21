Tommy Rees Is Extremely Confident In The Notre Dame Running Backs

Despite a lack of proven production the expectations are sky high for the Notre Dame running backs in 2022

Despite a lack of career production there is a great deal of excitement from the Notre Dame backfield. The group returns just 1,008 combined career rushing yards and must replace 1,000-yard rusher Kyren Williams, but expectations for 2022 are sky high for the Irish unit.

“Talented,” was the immediate response from offensive coordinator Tommy Rees when he was asked about the returning backs. “You have different backs. You have Chris (Tyree), who is a threat with his speed every time he touches it. He’s good out of the backfield in the pass game.

“He’s probably a better inside runner than he gets credit for because of his speed,” continued Rees. “He reads things well and makes the right cut.”

Tyree is a player sources close to the program are very excited about based on his offseason work. The rising junior battled injuries in 2021 while finishing with just 222 rushing yards, but Tyree made his presence felt in the pass game, scoring twice from over 50 yards. Tyree finished the 2021 season with 115 receiving yards in the Fiesta Bowl.

As a true freshman in 2020 you saw Tyree’s home run speed when he rushed for 496 yards and a team-high 6.8 yards per rush.

Tyree is expected to threaten teams with his speed and big play ability, but rising sophomore Logan Diggs brings more of an every-down back skillset to the offense.

“I think Logan is an extremely talented kid,” Rees said. “… He has the ability to be a great player at Notre Dame, he does. You want to continue to see him take the steps in the right direction. He’s a smart kid and picks it up easy.

“…. You see his natural ability to run the football and help us in the pass game,” Rees continued. “He’s a critical part of our offense. Kyren did a lot of things for us, but Logan, Chris, all those guys can do what Kyren did, but we have to continue to have it as a collective group.”

Diggs rushed for just 230 yards and 4.4 yards per carry as a true freshman, and he didn’t get his first snap until the sixth game of the season. Despite that lack of playing time and production, Diggs heads into the 2022 season with very high expectations, assuming he can continue building on his game.

“I’m excited for Logan,” Rees noted. “I think he will be a guy that as camp goes along, you’re going to see a different dude than we have he last nine months. You’re going to see a guy that physically had his first full offseason. He’s strong, you’re going to see a kid that has the confidence to do it because he has.”

The combination of Tyree and Diggs alone would give reason for excitement, but there is even more impact talent in the backfield.

“You have Audric, who is obviously a grown man,” Rees said of rising sophomore Audric Estime. “You have your bully in there, who can grind out tough yards, be physical and impose his will. He’s also very talented out of the backfield.”

Early enrollee Jadarian Price would be a cinch to play as a rookie in season’s past, but he’ll need to battle to get on the field this season. That hasn’t kept the first-year player from impressing the Irish play-caller.

“He’s got a really cool demeanor to him,” Rees said of Price. “He’s a a lot like Chris Tyree when Chris came in. Very focused, very detailed, and he’s put together. He’s smaller, but he’s built up in a way that he can handle playing here. I think you’ve seen a smoothness and good feet … He’s a lot like Chris when he came in, which is a good thing.”

Keeping this group healthy is a must, and every player on the current depth chart must continue developing their all-around game under first-year running backs coach Deland McCullough. But if those two things happen the Irish backfield will have a chance to emerge as one of the most dangerous and productive groups in the country.

