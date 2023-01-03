Upon Further Review: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Victory Over South Carolina

Notre Dame capped off its 2022 season with a 45-38 victory over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl. It was an entertaining game and a huge win for the Fighting Irish. With the victory, Notre Dame finished the year with a 9-4 record and were winners of six of their final seven games.

Following the game we dove into the film to get a deeper look at the Notre Dame win. In our most recent IB show we broke down the game and discussed what we saw after our film breakdowns.

After a discussion of what saw from an overall standpoint, we dove into a breakdown of the Notre Dame offense. Our focus began with a look at the game plan and play-calling of offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. We broke down how Rees used motions effectively in both the run and pass game before diving into the run game.

Rees did an excellent job using backs Audric Estime, Logan Diggs and Chris Tyree in the game, especially to attack the perimeter of the South Carolina defense. We broke down the diverse ground attack, which had a big key in the game. We also spent a lot of time talking about the play of quarterback Tyler Buchner.

Next we dove into the Notre Dame defense, which struggled early in the game. We broke down why the defense struggled, the adjustments Al Golden and the defensive staff made in the second half. We also discussed how much better the defense played after a bad first quarter of the game.

At the end of the show we also answered questions from Irish Breakdown subscribers and listeners.

