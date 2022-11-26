Notre Dame vs USC Is A Contrast In Philosophy and Style

Notre Dame and USC have been playing football since against each on a mostly yearly basis since 1925, and the two programs have incredibly rich tradition, both as individual programs and as rivals.

The Fighting Irish and Trojans have combined for 22 claimed national championships (11 each), 17 unclaimed national championships (11 for Notre Dame, 6 for USC) and 14 Heisman Trophy winners (7 each).

While they share a rich history, the two programs are currently polar opposites in every single way. There has always been a Midwest vs. West Coast, blue collar vs. Hollywood aspect to this rivalry, but a case could be made that the two programs have never been this different.

Notre Dame and USC are polar opposites in style of play and in roster development.

College football has been trending towards an up-tempo, pass oriented game for years as many programs mimics what we see in the National Football League. Less physicality, less running, smaller defenders and more about speed and space.

USC is certainly that type of program with first-year head coach Lincoln Riley. Make no mistake, Riley is not afraid to run the football, but it's a complement to the pass game. This isn't your great grand daddy's USC. This is a different era, and USC represents that.

Notre Dame's 2022 team under first-year coach Marcus Freeman is very old school. They are physical, they play smash mouth football, they are built around running the football and stopping the run. Notre Dame has racked up at least 223 yards on the ground in six of their last eight games, and four of the five games that make up their current win streak.

The Irish defense hasn't allowed a Power 5 opponent to rush for 100 yards since September.

Notre Dame is about winning in the trenches, USC is about winning on the perimeter.

We saw a similar contrast play out in Columbus, Ohio today when the Michigan Wolverines pounded Ohio State 45-23 behind a physical ground attack and aggressive defense.

Will Notre Dame be able to repeat that performance, and the performance it had when it blasted then No. 5 Clemson 35-14 thanks to a ground attack that racked up 263 yards on the ground while passing for just 85 yards? We'll find out here over the next few hours.

If Notre Dame wins this game using the style that has allowed the Irish to go from unranked to No. 15 in a short period of time we'll start having a conversation about whether or not college football is starting to cycle back. We'll be talking about whether or not building through recruiting and developing high school players trumps mass infusion of talented transfers.

If Notre Dame loses the conversation will be much, much different.

