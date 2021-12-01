What's Next For Notre Dame: Brian Kelly's Departure, Why Marcus Freeman Should Be Next

After former head coach Brian Kelly departed for LSU, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish must now go through a coaching search for the first time in 12 years. There is plenty to unwrap with this whole saga, and Irish Breakdown dove into the latest in our most recent podcast.

We discuss Kelly's departure, what reasons could have led to him leaving Notre Dame with the Irish in position to advance to the College Football Playoff, what his departure says about his view of Notre Dame and much more. We talk about Jack Swarbrick's comments in his press conference that followed Kelly's departure and wrap the show up by explaining why we believe the next head coach at Notre Dame should be current defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman.

Throughout the show we also answer questions from Irish Breakdown listeners and subscribers.

