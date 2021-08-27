What's Next: Notre Dame Has Multiple Options At Will Linebacker

Notre Dame has several options at Will linebacker after expected starter Marist Liufau went down with an injury

Notre Dame lost linebacker Marist Liufau to an apparent lower body injury, with sources saying the injury was to his foot. The Fighting Irish defense is expected to be without Liufau for an extended period of time.

Liufau was having an outstanding fall camp and was expected to not only start at Will linebacker, but there was hope he would be an impact player for the Irish defense. Notre Dame now must find answers at the position, which was arguably the biggest question mark on the defense last season.

Without Liufau the Notre Dame defensive staff will have to find answers at the position. Of course the answer could be one player simply stepping into that role, or it could be a combination of players and positions lending a hand to get the production needed at the position.

JD BERTRAND, JUNIOR

Bertrand has been working with the second team defense throughout fall camp and he's been a player the Notre Dame coaches have praised since the spring. The junior linebacker was a special teams player last season, registering seven tackles, but he had a bit of a breakout during the spring and his game has taken off in fall camp.

Bertrand has performed so well that it appeared he had buried last year's starter - Shayne Simon - to the third team. Sources have told Irish Breakdown throughout fall camp that Bertrand is so effective because he's always around the football and has a knack for making plays.

He'll need to show the defensive coaches he's ready for more than just a rotation spot, which means he has about a week to lock down the starting role.

I don't expect Bertrand to be the pass rusher or cover player that Liufau was supposed to be, but the Irish shouldn't miss a beat in the run game. In fact, this is one area where Bertrand might actually be a bit of an upgrade. His combination of quickness, strength, instincts and ability to always be around the ball should allow him to thrive in that department.

Bertrand sliding into the starting role with Liufau out would seem like the simplest move for Notre Dame, assuming the junior can finish the offseason the way be began it.

SHAYNE SIMON, SENIOR

Simon was last season's starter and the staff could simply decide to go with his experience at the position, but if that was going to be the move the senior backer would have to play much better than he did last fall.

The issue with Simon isn't about size or athleticism, it's about instincts and decisiveness. Simon is just far too blockable and not nearly aggressive enough, at least he hasn't shown himself to be more than that during his first three seasons. If he gets another shot at the two-deep, and especially if he gets another shot at the starting lineup, Simon will have to be a more aggressive and productive football player.

Looking at it from just what's left at Will linebacker and the current depth chart we'll likely see some combination of Bertrand and Simon. The question is how productive can that unit be and will they be the only answers at the position.

PRINCE KOLLIE, FRESHMAN

One move I'd consider if I was one of the Irish coaches is to move talented first-year player Prince Kollie inside. I'm not saying this is the move for Florida State, because I still believe Kollie has a lot to learn at the position, but if there's any chance that Liufau could miss the entire season getting another athletic, talented player into the battle would be ideal.

Whether or not Kollie would prove ready to help out as a freshman remains to be seen, but there's a reason he was arguably Notre Dame's best defensive player in the 2021 class. He's an outstanding athlete with an incredibly high floor, and if the inside is his future position getting that started now would be idea.

DOUBLE MIKES

Notre Dame returns a pair of veteran linebackers at the Mike position, with Drew White being a two-year starter and Bo Bauer serving as a key part of the Mike rotation the last two seasons.

One possibility is for Notre Dame to use the two Mikes together, although the duos lack of top-level coverage ability makes this likely more of a situational option. Perhaps this could be a strong short-yardage or goal line combination, or a look that is more effective against teams like Wisconsin and Navy.

I would expect the Notre Dame coaching staff to at least consider this option, even if in a limited look.

VYPER HELP

The Vyper's were always going to have an off-ball responsibility, but with Liufau out there's a chance the group could spend even more time playing off ball in both the base and nickel/dime scenarios.

I'm especially thinking about sophomore Jordan Bolteho and senior Justin Ademilola, two players with the body type that is better suited to play an off-ball role. Botelho actually played linebacker in high school and Ademilola has had a good camp in coverage.

It wouldn't shock me if we see some three-down looks with Isaiah Foskey on the field with one of the other Vypers (Botelho, Ademilola) in a three-down look with one of the former players playing more of an off-ball alignment.

At that point the coaches could put a fifth defensive back on the field and remove the Will from the lineup, at least at times.

